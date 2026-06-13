Barcelona cannot stop Spain from using Lamine Yamal

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente provided an update on Lamine Yamal's condition ahead of the 2026 World Cup group stage opener against Cape Verde. Although the Barcelona star has recently recovered from a knee injury, the national team is ready to field him in the tournament's opening match. This is reported by Goal.com .

The physical condition of the 18-year-old winger, who missed several weeks at the club level, is causing concern for the Barcelona board. However, Luis de la Fuente dismissed concerns regarding the young talent's health. The coach noted that while Yamal may not be ready to play 90 minutes yet, he can help his team for a certain part of the match.

"He is ready to participate in Monday's match. We will assess the situation. Football is a risky activity; you can get injured in 3 minutes or 90 minutes. We care about the players' health, but we must not forget that the first game in the World Cup is decisive," said the Spanish coach at a press conference in Chattanooga.

Usually, clubs try to manage their stars' minutes during international breaks, but the rules work differently during the World Cup. Despite ongoing communication between Barcelona and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the final decision rests solely with the national team's coaching staff.

Thus, Hansi Flick and the Barcelona leadership are powerless to prevent Lamine Yamal from taking the field. Luis de la Fuente reaffirmed that his decision is final and that he has absolute authority in selecting the squad for Monday's match.