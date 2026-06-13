The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup on North American soil continues to provide the entire planet with global excitement and unforgettable moments. At the peak of the world championship, the eyes of millions of fans are once again turned to one of the greatest figures in football history. Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez spoke passionately about the team captain and living legend Cristiano Ronaldo, expressing sincere thoughts that warm the heart while acknowledging his unique talent.

The experienced specialist emphasizes that although the striker is now 41 years old, he continues to create miracles on the pitch and remains one of the most unique and unrepeatable figures in the sporting history of not only Portugal but the entire planet.

“Cristiano is a great genius who has fundamentally changed the world of football”

Roberto Martinez specifically acknowledged the Portuguese phenomenon's immense contribution to the development of the national team and world football:

“We are fortunate today to be able to talk about a true living legend of the football world — Cristiano Ronaldo. He is a unique and flawless player who has fundamentally changed the entire philosophy, speed, and charm of the beautiful game. Cristiano's infinite dedication to training and football, and his tireless work, serve as the highest school of skill and a life example for the new generation and young players today.

A triumphant 21-year journey in the national team jersey and 227 responsible matches! No other human being in world football has ever achieved such an incredible record. One could talk for hours about the number of goals he has scored against his opponents. These cosmic numbers are exactly what elevate Ronaldo to the highest peak of the football world.”

Continuing his remarks, the coach once again highly praised the unique influence and tactical skill of our 41-year-old contemporary on the pitch.

You can get acquainted with Cristiano Ronaldo's formidable and historic statistics for the Portugal national team through the following special analytical table:

Player's age and status Career period in the national team Total matches played Number of goals scored Coach's description of him 41 years old, National team captain For 21 years 227 official matches Over 170 pure goals “A legend whose place no one can fill”

His mood is like an 18-year-old debutant!

According to the Portugal national team coach, Ronaldo's universal movements in the center-forward line, his perfect sense of the pitch, ability to choose the right position, cool-headedness in finding open spaces, and finishing attacks with goals remain the national team's most essential and formidable weapon.

Martinez's exclusive statement: “The most surprising aspect is that his winning mentality on the pitch, the fire in his eyes, and his passion for football are as vibrant as an 18-year-old kid called up to the national team for the first time. Cristiano's place in the team is absolutely irreplaceable. It is impossible to find another player like him in today's world. Of course, as years pass, we will have to look for different tactical solutions, but it is almost impossible to replicate the fantastic productivity shown by Ronaldo in the coming centuries.”

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo has played 227 matches for the Portugal national team to date, scoring over 170 goals, and holds the world record on the international stage. We continue to watch the football legend's new historic run on the fields of the 2026 World Cup with great excitement.

Follow the hottest matches of the World Cup, the heroics of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team across the ocean, and the most exclusive news from the world of sports with us on the Zamin page!