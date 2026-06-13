David Beckham receives star in Hollywood: A historic moment

Legendary footballer David Beckham has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This significant event was symbolically timed to coincide with the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This was reported by The Guardian.

Beckham described the award as “one of the most unforgettable moments of my life,” stating he never imagined such an honor would be bestowed upon a simple English footballer.

The ceremony was held in a unique style, featuring a path resembling a green football pitch instead of the traditional red carpet, further enhancing the World Cup spirit.

Renowned actor Tom Cruise praised Beckham’s career, describing him as a shining symbol of hard work, determination, and global influence. In turn, Beckham expressed his gratitude to Tom Cruise, recognizing him as a close friend and source of inspiration.

As a reminder, Beckham played for LA Galaxy for several years starting in 2007 and is currently a co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

He and other celebrities also attended the World Cup opening ceremony held in Los Angeles. Notable figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Owen Wilson, and Paris Hilton were present at the event.

This event will go down in history as one of the bright moments where the worlds of sports and cinema united.