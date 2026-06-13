David Beckham receives star in Hollywood: A historic moment

·2·Sport
David Beckham receives star in Hollywood: A historic moment

Legendary footballer David Beckham has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This significant event was symbolically timed to coincide with the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This was reported by The Guardian.

Beckham described the award as “one of the most unforgettable moments of my life,” stating he never imagined such an honor would be bestowed upon a simple English footballer.

David Beckham kneeling next to his star on the Walk of Fame.

The ceremony was held in a unique style, featuring a path resembling a green football pitch instead of the traditional red carpet, further enhancing the World Cup spirit.

Renowned actor Tom Cruise praised Beckham’s career, describing him as a shining symbol of hard work, determination, and global influence. In turn, Beckham expressed his gratitude to Tom Cruise, recognizing him as a close friend and source of inspiration.

As a reminder, Beckham played for LA Galaxy for several years starting in 2007 and is currently a co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Tom Cruise and the Beckham family sitting together at the public event.

He and other celebrities also attended the World Cup opening ceremony held in Los Angeles. Notable figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Owen Wilson, and Paris Hilton were present at the event.

This event will go down in history as one of the bright moments where the worlds of sports and cinema united.

David BeckhamHollywoodTom CruiseLA GalaxyInter Miami
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Steven Gerrard reveals his pick for the World Cup winnerSteven Gerrard reveals his pick for the World Cup winnerToday, 15:09Elliot Anderson expected to become a Manchester City player in the coming daysElliot Anderson expected to become a Manchester City player in the coming daysToday, 14:36Abbosbek's coach evaluates Uzbekistan's chances at the 2026 World CupAbbosbek's coach evaluates Uzbekistan's chances at the 2026 World CupToday, 14:30Wayne Rooney urges Manchester United to bring back Scott McTominayWayne Rooney urges Manchester United to bring back Scott McTominayToday, 13:55Why José Fonte said Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel MessiWhy José Fonte said Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel MessiToday, 13:35Will Lamine Yamal return to the squad before the World Cup opener?Will Lamine Yamal return to the squad before the World Cup opener?Today, 13:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe