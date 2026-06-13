Geoff Hurst: Harry Kane can score a hat-trick in a World Cup final

·28·Sport
Geoff Hurst: Harry Kane can score a hat-trick in a World Cup final

England's 1966 legend Sir Geoff Hurst believes national team captain Harry Kane can replicate his historic feat and score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Hurst believes the Bayern Munich striker will be the key figure to end England's 60-year trophy drought. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Geoff Hurst remains the only player to have scored a match-winning hat-trick in a World Cup final. He scored three goals in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in 1966, securing the country's only title. As the last surviving member of that squad, Hurst expressed his readiness to share his record with Harry Kane.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Hurst said: "If we win, it wouldn't surprise me. I have no doubt Kane could score three goals in a final. I wouldn't be jealous; on the contrary, if it happens again, there would be no happier person than me." Kane is currently England's all-time top scorer with 79 goals.

At the same time, Hurst emphasized that under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, the responsibility should not fall solely on the 32-year-old striker. According to him, the entire team must work together for victory. Hurst believes that regardless of his club-level success, winning a World Cup would turn Kane into a legend in the eyes of the world.

EnglandHarry KaneWorld CupBayern MunichThomas Tuchel
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