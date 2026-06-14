Arman Tsarukyan defeats Tony Ferguson via stoppage (video)

·4·Sport
Arman Tsarukyan defeats Tony Ferguson via stoppage (video)

The spring-summer season in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is proving to be intense and full of unexpected clashes. In particular, fights in the UFC, the world's premier promotion, and other prestigious leagues are drawing millions of fans to their screens. One such unforgettable and exciting sporting event took place in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Within the framework of the prestigious 'RAF-10' tournament held there, skilled fighter Arman Tsarukyan, representing Armenia and Russia and currently ranked second in the UFC lightweight division, stepped into the octagon.

He was challenged in this bout by the legendary former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson, who has secured a firm place in MMA history with his brilliant career and indomitable character.

Technical dominance in the second round and a '10-0' score

This clash, eagerly awaited by fans of both athletes, began from the very first minutes under the clear tactical and physical dominance of Arman Tsarukyan. The young and intense Armenian athlete executed his game plan perfectly, leaving his opponent almost no chance. As a result, in the second round of the bout, Tsarukyan increased the pressure to the maximum and ended the fight early with an absolute victory by a '10-0' score.

This success marked another brilliant victory for Arman in his seventh bout under the 'RAF' league banner. Veteran fighter Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, had to endure an unsuccessful start to his debut in this organization.

You can familiarize yourself with the latest statistics and career figures of both fighters through the following special analytical table:

Fighter Name and Status

Representing Country

Result at 'RAF-10'

Number of fights in 'RAF' league

Last MMA fight and date

Former opponents and recorded result

Arman Tsarukyan


(UFC #2 ranked)

Armenia / Russia

Second-round stoppage victory

7 bouts

November 2025

Dan Hooker (New Zealand) — defeated in 2nd round

Tony Ferguson


(Former UFC star)

USA

Defeat (10-0)

1 bout (Debut)

August 2024

Michael Chiesa (USA) — lost in 1st round

Athletes' return to the octagon: A look at the past

It is worth noting that the talented Arman Tsarukyan last fought in professional MMA in November 2025. At that time, he solidified his position by knocking out the dangerous striker Dan Hooker from New Zealand in the second round, just as he did today. The victory in St. Louis proved that the athlete is still in top physical form.

Legendary Tony Ferguson stepped into the octagon for the first time after a long hiatus. He previously competed against American Michael Chiesa in August 2024, where he lost in the very first round and temporarily stepped away from big-time sports. Although fans expected a great result from 'El Cucuy's' return, youth and intensity ultimately had the final say.

Follow the hottest and most sensational MMA tournaments, exclusive news about Arman Tsarukyan and other UFC stars, fight analysis, and the most reliable news from the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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