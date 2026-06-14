Arman Tsarukyan defeats Tony Ferguson via stoppage (video)

The spring-summer season in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is proving to be intense and full of unexpected clashes. In particular, fights in the UFC, the world's premier promotion, and other prestigious leagues are drawing millions of fans to their screens. One such unforgettable and exciting sporting event took place in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Within the framework of the prestigious 'RAF-10' tournament held there, skilled fighter Arman Tsarukyan, representing Armenia and Russia and currently ranked second in the UFC lightweight division, stepped into the octagon.

He was challenged in this bout by the legendary former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson, who has secured a firm place in MMA history with his brilliant career and indomitable character.

Technical dominance in the second round and a '10-0' score

This clash, eagerly awaited by fans of both athletes, began from the very first minutes under the clear tactical and physical dominance of Arman Tsarukyan. The young and intense Armenian athlete executed his game plan perfectly, leaving his opponent almost no chance. As a result, in the second round of the bout, Tsarukyan increased the pressure to the maximum and ended the fight early with an absolute victory by a '10-0' score.

This success marked another brilliant victory for Arman in his seventh bout under the 'RAF' league banner. Veteran fighter Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, had to endure an unsuccessful start to his debut in this organization.

You can familiarize yourself with the latest statistics and career figures of both fighters through the following special analytical table:

Fighter Name and Status Representing Country Result at 'RAF-10' Number of fights in 'RAF' league Last MMA fight and date Former opponents and recorded result Arman Tsarukyan

(UFC #2 ranked) Armenia / Russia Second-round stoppage victory 7 bouts November 2025 Dan Hooker (New Zealand) — defeated in 2nd round Tony Ferguson

(Former UFC star) USA Defeat (10-0) 1 bout (Debut) August 2024 Michael Chiesa (USA) — lost in 1st round

Athletes' return to the octagon: A look at the past

It is worth noting that the talented Arman Tsarukyan last fought in professional MMA in November 2025. At that time, he solidified his position by knocking out the dangerous striker Dan Hooker from New Zealand in the second round, just as he did today. The victory in St. Louis proved that the athlete is still in top physical form.

Legendary Tony Ferguson stepped into the octagon for the first time after a long hiatus. He previously competed against American Michael Chiesa in August 2024, where he lost in the very first round and temporarily stepped away from big-time sports. Although fans expected a great result from 'El Cucuy's' return, youth and intensity ultimately had the final say.

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