For fans of mixed martial arts and wrestling, this Sunday morning was truly intense and full of unexpected events. In St. Louis, Missouri, the long-awaited and highly publicized prestigious 'RAF 10' freestyle wrestling tournament has concluded. The main event of this fight night was held in a catchweight category, featuring some of the most controversial and well-known stars in world sports.

In this highly anticipated clash, former UFC star and undefeated athlete of Chechen origin, Khamzat Chimaev, representing the UAE, faced off against his fierce rival, American Dillon Danis.

A quick 'pin' in the first round and Chimaev's absolute dominance

As soon as the match between the two skilled fighters began, Khamzat Chimaev stayed true to his style and did not waste a single second. In the very first minute of the opening round, he launched a fierce attack, grabbed his opponent's legs, and took him to the mat in spectacular fashion. Controlling Dillon Danis completely on the mat, Chimaev pinned his shoulders to the floor, securing a 'pin'—a clean victory—ahead of schedule.

This brilliant triumph marks the first successful result for Khamzat in his debut match for this prestigious league. Dillon Danis, known for his trash talk, had to endure the bitterness of defeat for the second time in his career within this organization.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of the 'RAF 10' main event and the subsequent incident through the special analytical table below:

Host city Tournament name and weight class Winning athlete (Country represented) Defeated athlete (Country) Method and time of victory Unexpected post-fight event St. Louis

(USA) RAF 10

(Catchweight) Khamzat Chimaev

(United Arab Emirates) Dillon Danis

(USA) In the 1st round,

Pin (Clean victory) On the mat a mass brawl erupted

The fight ended, but the brawl continued: Mass conflict in the octagon

However, the most sensational event for the organizers and fans was yet to come. As soon as the referee declared Khamzat Chimaev's early victory, an unexpected disturbance broke out on the mat. A disagreement between the athletes and their corners quickly escalated into a large-scale mass brawl.

Security personnel and organizers had to intervene with significant force to regain control of the situation. It is no exaggeration to say that this fight added fuel to the fire regarding the tournament's reputation and social media discussions.

Follow the most sensational tournaments in the world of RAF and UFC, find out who Khamzat Chimaev's next opponents will be, and get exclusive fight analysis and the most reliable sports news with us on the Zamin pages!