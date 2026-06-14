While the world's eyes are on the 2026 World Cup matches in North America, the excitement of millions of Uzbek fans is unique. For the first time in its history, the Uzbekistan national team is participating in the final stage of the World Cup. This historic event is in the spotlight not only in our country but also among the sports community, renowned experts, and coaches in neighboring and surrounding countries.

Sergey Tashuyev, head coach of the Russian First League club Yenisey, spoke passionately about our national team defending the honor of our Motherland on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and in particular, about Abdukodir Khusanov, a defensive leader of Manchester City, one of the strongest clubs on the planet today.

“Who would have thought that a boy playing for $500 a month would become a City star?”

The experienced Russian expert emphasized that he is following the rise of the Uzbek talent with great interest, having played against him in Belarus:

“It is very interesting to watch the performance of Abdukodir Khusanov, who played against my Shakhtyor Soligorsk team in Belarus while he was at Energetik-BGU. Honestly, at that time, I didn't even notice who this player named Khusanov was. A young boy was playing against us, and I think we won that match 1-0.

Who would have thought then that this guy would later become one of the main leaders of a world giant — Manchester City? Looking at him now, it is very interesting for me to compare that humble guy who used to play for only $500 a month with the superstar shining at City today. This career is the most beautiful example for all young people chasing their dreams. You need to work hard and develop without stopping, and then the doors of great opportunities will always open in life.”

Through the following special analytical table, you can get acquainted with the historic and beautiful transfer path of the pride of Uzbek football, Abdukodir Khusanov, from Belarus to Manchester City:

Period and Clubs Status and Transfer Value Total Matches Played General Participation in Competitions Efficiency (Goals) Coach Sergey Tashuyev's opinion Bunyodkor Academy Trainee (Before professional start) Youth team Local tournaments — Formative period Energetik-BGU

(Belarus, 2022-2023) Professional debut

($500 monthly salary) Belarus Higher League Domestic championship and cup Discovery of talent “A young boy was playing against us” Lens (France) 1.5 years of brilliant career French Ligue 1 matches Eurocups and championship Attracting top clubs Rise of skill Manchester City

(England, from 2025) 40 million euros transferred for 47 official matches Premier League, UCL, FA Cup and League Cup 1 goal

(in the FA Cup) “One of the team's main leaders”

Records of the 40 million euro star from Belarus

Recall that although Abdukodir Khusanov was trained at the Bunyodkor Academy in our capital, he took his first steps in big football in the 2022-2023 Belarus championship. At that time, Russian expert Sergey Tashuyev was in charge of the leading Belarusian team, Shakhtyor (Soligorsk).

Abdukodir's intense performance in Europe caught the attention of the French club Lens. Our compatriot, who became a solid wall in the ranks of the French leader for a year and a half, caught the eye of scouts from all over the world. As a result, on January 20, 2025, the king of English and world football, Manchester City, added the Uzbek player to its squad for 40 million euros.

Since then, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Khusanov has played a total of 47 matches in the most prestigious competitions such as the English Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Champions League (UCL), forming a solid defensive line and scoring one beautiful goal in the FA Cup. Today, he is raising the flag of our Motherland high on the fields of the 2026 World Cup!

Follow the historic journey of the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup, exclusive news about Abdukodir Khusanov at Manchester City and the World Cup, and the most reliable news from the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!