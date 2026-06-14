Arsenal ready to spend 70 million euros for Morocco's new star Ayyoub Bouaddi

Arsenal have stepped up their activity in the transfer market to strengthen their squad and build for the future. The "Gunners," led by Mikel Arteta, are currently in a serious battle for one of world football's most promising talents, Morocco national team and Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old's brilliant performances at the 2026 World Cup have caught the attention of European giants. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, the Arsenal hierarchy has already made contact with Lille. The Moroccan talent's confident display against Brazil has caused his transfer value to skyrocket. According to Sky Sports Switzerland, the London club's scouts have been tracking Bouaddi since last January and have been in regular contact with his entourage.

Mikel Arteta's special plan

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta highly values the young midfielder's technical abilities and his versatility in the center of the pitch. Club representatives have promised Bouaddi and his agents that if the player moves to London, he will immediately become an important part of the starting XI. This factor—the guarantee of regular playing time—is expected to positively influence the player's final decision.

Although negotiations are currently in a positive phase, financial issues could hinder the transfer. Lille does not want to let go of its most valuable asset cheaply. The French club is demanding a release clause of 70 million euros (approximately 60.4 million pounds) for Ayyoub Bouaddi. While this sum seems quite high for an 18-year-old, his potential is said to justify the cost.

World Cup achievements

The performance of the Morocco national team at the World Cup in North America has further increased Bouaddi's reputation. In the 1-1 draw against Brazil, he stood his ground in the center of the pitch against some of the world's most experienced midfielders. Experts have specifically praised his composure on the ball and his ability to read the game.

Lille's management does not want to make a hasty decision while the World Cup is ongoing, as the player's successful performances could drive his price even higher. Arsenal, meanwhile, is looking to finalize the deal before other competitors, particularly other English Premier League giants, intervene. Further negotiations between the parties are planned to take place after the conclusion of the tournament.