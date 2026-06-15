Sean O'Malley knocks out Aiemann Zahabi in the second round

The intense and uncompromising UFC Freedom 250 anniversary event, hosted at the White House, continues to provide mixed martial arts fans with a series of bright and unforgettable moments. The latest bout of this historic gala night also ended early with a spectacular and brutal finish. Former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, an American known for his unique style and vibrant hairstyles, stepped into the octagon against experienced Canadian athlete Aiemann Zahabi. The clash between the two elite representatives of the division began to the applause of the fans in the arena.

A devastating second-round strike and a ranking battle

This confrontation was not just for show; it was crucial for the championship race in the weight class. Sean O'Malley, currently ranked 3rd in the official UFC rankings, approached the bout cautiously, respecting the strength of Aiemann Zahabi, who was three spots behind him at 6th. The first round was mostly a tactical exchange of dangerous strikes.

However, in the second round, Sean unleashed his precise and fast technique. Having found a weakness in his opponent's defense, the former champion landed a powerful and devastating blow that sent the Canadian fighter to the canvas. The referee assessed the situation, stopped the fight immediately, and recorded another brilliant knockout victory for O'Malley.

You can get acquainted with the details of this main event and the athletes' statistics within UFC Freedom 250 through the official MMA analysis table below:

Fighters and their origin Official UFC ranking Round and method of finish Winning streak for O'Malley The bitterness of defeat for Zahabi Event venue Sean O'Malley

(USA representative) 3rd place

(Former division king) Round 2, Knockout

(Early finish) 2nd consecutive win

(Successful path) After 7 wins

first defeat White House Arena

(Washington, USA) Aiemann Zahabi

(Canada representative) 6th place

(Top contender) Defeat accepted Streak ended Successful run stopped Anniversary tournament

Rise for one, bitterness of defeat for the other

This brilliant victory marks the second consecutive win for Sean O'Malley, proving once again that he is a top contender for the championship belt. For Aiemann Zahabi, who represents Canada, this result was painful. Before this fight, he had been on a 7-fight winning streak. With this beautiful knockout, Sean O'Malley managed to put an end to his opponent's long-standing winning run.

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