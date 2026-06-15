Sean O'Malley knocks out Aiemann Zahabi in the second round

·32·Sport
Sean O'Malley knocks out Aiemann Zahabi in the second round

The intense and uncompromising UFC Freedom 250 anniversary event, hosted at the White House, continues to provide mixed martial arts fans with a series of bright and unforgettable moments. The latest bout of this historic gala night also ended early with a spectacular and brutal finish. Former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, an American known for his unique style and vibrant hairstyles, stepped into the octagon against experienced Canadian athlete Aiemann Zahabi. The clash between the two elite representatives of the division began to the applause of the fans in the arena.

A devastating second-round strike and a ranking battle

This confrontation was not just for show; it was crucial for the championship race in the weight class. Sean O'Malley, currently ranked 3rd in the official UFC rankings, approached the bout cautiously, respecting the strength of Aiemann Zahabi, who was three spots behind him at 6th. The first round was mostly a tactical exchange of dangerous strikes.

However, in the second round, Sean unleashed his precise and fast technique. Having found a weakness in his opponent's defense, the former champion landed a powerful and devastating blow that sent the Canadian fighter to the canvas. The referee assessed the situation, stopped the fight immediately, and recorded another brilliant knockout victory for O'Malley.

You can get acquainted with the details of this main event and the athletes' statistics within UFC Freedom 250 through the official MMA analysis table below:

Fighters and their origin

Official UFC ranking

Round and method of finish

Winning streak for O'Malley

The bitterness of defeat for Zahabi

Event venue

Sean O'Malley


(USA representative)

3rd place


(Former division king)

Round 2, Knockout


(Early finish)

2nd consecutive win


(Successful path)

After 7 wins


first defeat

White House Arena


(Washington, USA)

Aiemann Zahabi


(Canada representative)

6th place


(Top contender)

Defeat accepted

Streak ended

Successful run stopped

Anniversary tournament

Rise for one, bitterness of defeat for the other

This brilliant victory marks the second consecutive win for Sean O'Malley, proving once again that he is a top contender for the championship belt. For Aiemann Zahabi, who represents Canada, this result was painful. Before this fight, he had been on a 7-fight winning streak. With this beautiful knockout, Sean O'Malley managed to put an end to his opponent's long-standing winning run.

Follow the most sensational and beautiful knockouts in the UFC, intense races for the championship belt, exclusive information from the hottest centers of the sports world, and the most reliable news with us on Zamin pages!

Sean O'MalleyAyman ZakhabiUFCUSACanada
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Is Declan Rice ready to be the next England captain?Is Declan Rice ready to be the next England captain?Today, 08:31Manchester United saves millions following Ruben Amorim's deal with AC MilanManchester United saves millions following Ruben Amorim's deal with AC MilanToday, 08:31What did Justin Gaethje say after his victory over Topuria?What did Justin Gaethje say after his victory over Topuria?Today, 07:36Islam Makhachev congratulates Justin Gaethje on winning the lightweight titleIslam Makhachev congratulates Justin Gaethje on winning the lightweight titleToday, 07:27Sweden National Team Secures Big Win Over TunisiaSweden National Team Secures Big Win Over TunisiaToday, 07:22Abbosbek Fayzullayev speaks about his dream of playing against RonaldoAbbosbek Fayzullayev speaks about his dream of playing against RonaldoToday, 06:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the final against Chelsea?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the final against Chelsea?