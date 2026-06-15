Abbosbek Fayzullayev speaks about his dream of playing against Ronaldo

Uzbekistan national team forward Abbosbek Fayzullayev shared his thoughts ahead of the 2026 World Cup group stage match against Portugal. In an interview with Sport-Express, the young star spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's strengths, and the big stage he has dreamed of since childhood.

This World Cup is of historical significance for the Uzbekistan national team. Fabio Cannavaro's side is participating in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time, and one of the biggest tests in the group will be the match against Portugal. This encounter holds special emotions for Abbosbek Fayzullayev — he may step onto the pitch against one of the greatest players in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo.

A journalist asked Abbosbek if the current Portugal team is stronger with or without Ronaldo. Fayzullayev gave a very thoughtful answer. In his opinion, Portugal might look more active in terms of pressing without Cristiano, but the team is mentally stronger when Ronaldo is on the pitch.

“Maybe they are stronger without Ronaldo in terms of pressing. But when Cristiano is on the pitch, he gives the team confidence. He can decide the outcome of a match at any moment,” said Fayzullayev.

There is a lot of truth in this. Even though Ronaldo is approaching 40, his influence on the pitch remains immense. He is not only a striker who can score goals but also a leader who provides mental strength to his teammates. It has been proven many times in major tournaments that such players can change the fate of a game in an instant.

Abbosbek also evaluated Cristiano in this regard. He called the Portuguese star one of the greatest players in football history and emphasized that there is no doubt Ronaldo can still play a decisive role.

“Cristiano is one of the greatest players in football history, and there is no doubt that he can still play a decisive role on the pitch,” he said.

When asked if he is looking forward to the moment of stepping onto the pitch against Ronaldo, Fayzullayev said he is waiting for it with great anticipation. According to Abbosbek, he has dreamed of playing against Cristiano since he was a child watching his matches on TV.

“Of course, I am waiting for it with great, great anticipation. Watching his matches on TV, I have always dreamed of this,” said the Uzbekistan national team player.

These words remind every fan of a familiar feeling. A young player who watched world stars on TV yesterday is now on the verge of facing them at the World Cup. This is not only Abbosbek's personal dream but also a bright sign of the level that Uzbek football has reached.

Interestingly, Fayzullayev called himself a fan of Lionel Messi. But at the same time, he holds Ronaldo in high regard. In his opinion, playing against Cristiano is a big dream for any footballer.

“I am a fan of Lionel Messi, but I also like Cristiano very much. Playing against him is, of course, a big dream,” said Abbosbek.

This answer shows Fayzullayev's sincerity. The debate about Messi and Ronaldo in football has been going on for years. But Abbosbek expressed his respect for both great players and did not hide how important it is for him to play on the same pitch as Cristiano.

During the conversation, the time when Jaloliddin Masharipov and Cristiano Ronaldo played together at Al-Nassr was also mentioned. As is known, after Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Arabian club, he played on the same team as Masharipov and even sent a video message to the Uzbek people. This message became very popular on social media.

“Ha-ha, of course. It became very popular on social media,” said Fayzullayev.

According to Abbosbek, Jaloliddin Masharipov learned a lot from playing on the same team as Ronaldo. Cristiano gave him various tips and shared his experience. Such experience is considered a great school for any footballer.

“Our brother Masharipov played on the same team with him and learned a lot. Cristiano also shared various tips and experiences with him,” he said.

Fayzullayev also mentioned another interesting detail in the conversation. According to him, Masharipov and Ronaldo used to compete in shooting drills at the end of training sessions.

“At the end of training, they would compete in shooting,” said Abbosbek.

When the journalist asked who won, Fayzullayev answered with a joke.

“I won't tell you that, ha-ha!” he said.

This short answer added a light mood to the conversation. At the same time, it is very gratifying that Uzbek players have been in the same environment as world football stars, learned from them, and have now reached the level of facing them at the World Cup.

The Uzbekistan national team will play its match against Portugal on June 23. The match will start at 22:00 Tashkent time. This game is expected to be one of the most interesting clashes in the group stage for the fans.

In the Portugal squad, along with Ronaldo, there are high-level players such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Rafael Leão, and Rúben Dias. For Uzbekistan, this match will be a big test. But it is exactly such matches that take players to a new level and give them the opportunity to show themselves to the world.

For Abbosbek Fayzullayev, this match is not just another game. It is a childhood dream, a big stage, a great opponent, and an opportunity to prove himself. It is clear from his words that the young footballer is waiting for this moment with great enthusiasm.

Uzbekistan fans are expecting a courageous, smart, and passionate performance from Abbosbek and his teammates. Stepping onto the pitch against a legend like Ronaldo is a great honor, but playing worthily against him is an even greater task. Now all attention is focused on June 23.