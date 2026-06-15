Tottenham expected to return to the top six under Roberto De Zerbi

·36·Sport
Tottenham expected to return to the top six under Roberto De Zerbi

After struggling in recent Premier League seasons, Tottenham Hotspur could return to the elite under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Former goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes the team has the potential to restore its status and climb back up the table, provided the board gives the manager freedom in the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Following two seasons spent fighting to avoid relegation, the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi is seen as the start of a new era for Tottenham. The Italian tactician, who showcased his skills at Brighton and Marseille, is expected to spark a turnaround at the London club. Friedel emphasizes that to awaken this "sleeping giant," the manager's demands must be met.

Transfer control and managerial freedom

In modern football, while sporting directors and scouting departments play a key role in transfers, this approach does not always suit managers with strong personalities like Roberto De Zerbi. In an interview with Goal.com, Brad Friedel offered advice to the club's board: if the team plans to sign six players, at least three should be the manager's direct choices.

"Roberto De Zerbi knows exactly how his team should play. He has a specific philosophy and must choose the players needed to implement it. I know Tottenham is financially stable, but they must give the manager the final say in at least 50 percent of cases," says Friedel. This approach helps ensure harmony between the manager and the board.

Tottenham has endured one of the most difficult periods in its history, with consecutive low finishes causing fan frustration. Friedel dismissed concerns about another potential decline in the 2026-2027 season, insisting the club is ready to change its trajectory and that De Zerbi is the right man for the job.

The Italian is known for his uncompromising nature and tactical discipline. He prefers building a squad that fits his system rather than working with pre-selected players. If the Tottenham board meets these requirements, a return to the Premier League top six is well within reach.

In conclusion, Tottenham's future depends not only on results but also on strategic decisions in the summer transfer window. The new project under Roberto De Zerbi could trigger a major turnaround in English football and push the team back into contention for Champions League qualification.

TottenhamRoberto De ZerbiPremier LeagueTransfersBrad Friedel
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