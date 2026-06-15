Real Madrid out of the race: Matheus Fernandes close to joining Manchester United

Spanish club Real Madrid has decided to end its pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Matheus Fernandes. The Madrid side acknowledges that Manchester United is the clear favorite in this transfer race and notes that the English club is significantly more advanced in negotiations. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information from The Sun, the European champions have decided not to submit an official bid for the 21-year-old Portuguese talent. Real Madrid's management believes that Manchester United has already reached the final stages of an agreement with the player. After Arsenal, who had previously shown interest in the footballer, withdrew their claim, the path is completely clear for the "Red Devils."

Transfer fee and negotiation details

West Ham United values its star at £80 million. It is worth noting that the London club bought Fernandes from Southampton last year for £38 million. However, the "Hammers'" relegation from the English Premier League is expected to allow Manchester United to lower this price and reach a mutual agreement.

Behind Manchester United's interest in this transfer is the club's technical director, Jason Wilcox. Wilcox rates Fernandes' ability highly, as he personally monitored the player's development during his time at Southampton. He played a key role in the midfielder's growth before moving to Old Trafford in April 2024.

Historical move and club changes

If this transfer goes through, Matheus Fernandes will become the first player to move directly from West Ham United to Manchester United since Paul Ince's sensational transfer in 1989. This could open a new chapter in the history of relations between the two clubs.

Currently, West Ham United is experiencing an internal crisis. The resignation of club co-chairman David Sullivan and the accusations against him have complicated the situation around the team. Also, with new shareholder Daniel Kretinsky on the verge of taking control, the future of manager Nuno Espírito Santo remains in question. Such instability may provide Manchester United with an additional opportunity to finalize the transfer quickly.

According to Goal.com, Manchester United sees Fernandes as the primary candidate to strengthen their midfield. Real Madrid, meanwhile, has preferred to focus its attention on other transfer targets.