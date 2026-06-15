Ruben Amorim back on the big stage: Portuguese coach reaches agreement with Milan

·27·Sport
Ruben Amorim back on the big stage: Portuguese coach reaches agreement with Milan

Renowned Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim is returning to top-level football after a long break. The tactician, who was dismissed from Manchester United in January, has agreed to take charge of Italian side Milan. This appointment signals the start of a new era for the Serie A giants. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by Goal.com, the 41-year-old coach will replace Massimiliano Allegri at the San Siro. The parties have agreed on an initial two-year contract. Under the deal, Amorim could remain at Milan until 2028, with an option to extend the partnership for another season.

Financial terms and main objectives

Amorim's salary in Italy will be 3.5 million euros per year. The contract also includes various bonuses linked to the team winning trophies and qualifying for the Champions League. It is worth noting that Milan has been absent from the prestigious European competition for the last two seasons, and this will be the number one task for the new coach.

Initially, Ruben Amorim planned to take a break after leaving Manchester United. However, an offer from the seven-time European champions changed his plans. Currently, the coach is awaiting final approval from club owner and RedBird Capital head Gerry Cardinale. Once the green light is given, he will head to Milan to sign the contract.

An unexpected gift for Manchester United

The Milan management had also considered Matthias Jaissle for the coaching position. However, the fact that Amorim is a free agent and no compensation fee was required proved to be the deciding factor. This move was financially beneficial not only for Milan but also for Manchester United.

The point is that Manchester United had to pay a compensation fee of 16.7 million pounds to the coach and his staff following his dismissal. Amorim starting a new job relieves the English club of a large portion of these payments. At a time when Manchester United has found its form under Michael Carrick, this financial relief is a welcome boost for the club's treasury.

Ruben Amorim, who is expected to start preparations for the new season soon, will try to replicate his successes from his time at Sporting CP in Italy. Milan fans are hoping that the young and energetic coach will lead the team back to the top.

MilanRuben AmorimManchester UnitedTransferFootball
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