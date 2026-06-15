Jude Bellingham and the England National Team: Thomas Tuchel chooses a new strategy

·3·Sport
Jude Bellingham and the England National Team: Thomas Tuchel chooses a new strategy

England's new head coach Thomas Tuchel is prioritizing team balance over individual brilliance in his squad formation. Despite Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham being hailed as a 'generational talent,' experts warn that relying on him as the team's sole core is risky. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Former England goalkeeper David James stated in an interview with Goal.com that while he does not doubt Bellingham's talent, Thomas Tuchel must use him with the same caution as Glenn Hoddle or Paul Gascoigne. He believes that building the entire team's game around a single player can lead to unexpected problems.

Although Bellingham is currently one of the best players in the world, competition for the 'number ten' position in the England squad is extremely fierce. This means that even for a Santiago Bernabéu 'Galáctico,' there is no guaranteed spot in the starting lineup. As Thomas Tuchel prepares for the 2026 World Cup, he is focusing on the overall potential of the squad rather than just one star.

Historical lessons: The examples of Hoddle and Gascoigne

In the history of English football, there have been many cases where the most talented players of their era were not fully utilized. For example, Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle could not find a proper place in the national team in the 1980s, while Paul Gascoigne was left out of the squad before the 1998 World Cup.

According to David James, if the key player gets injured or loses form, the entire system built around him faces a crisis. «Jude is a fantastic player, and when he is at his best, there is no one better. But to win the World Cup, the responsibility must be shared equally», says the former goalkeeper.

The current England squad is full of stars, just like the era of Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and Paul Scholes. However, even then, coaches faced difficulties in effectively combining all the stars on one pitch. Thomas Tuchel intends not to repeat those mistakes.

In conclusion, it is clear that Jude Bellingham will play an important role in the 2026 World Cup, but he will not be seen as the team's sole 'savior.' This approach could reduce the pressure on the player and bring England the long-awaited championship.

EnglandJude BellinghamReal MadridThomas TuchelFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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