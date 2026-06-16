Manchester City extend Josko Gvardiol's contract until 2031

English champions Manchester City have reached a final agreement to extend the current contract of one of their key defenders, Josko Gvardiol. The talented Croatian will remain with the "Citizens" until 2031. This decision puts an end to various transfer rumors surrounding the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to information shared by BBC Sport, the Manchester City management considers Gvardiol to be one of the team's most valuable future assets. The new contract extends his current term by another three years. The previous agreement was set to expire in 2028, but the club acted now to ensure the stability of the defensive line.

Interest from giants blocked

Gvardiol's decision came as an unexpected blow to several European giant clubs, particularly Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Spanish club president Florentino Perez aimed to fundamentally renew the defensive line by bringing the Croatian defender to the Santiago Bernabéu. Bayern Munich also sent official inquiries regarding the player's return to the German league.

Nevertheless, Manchester City remained calm during the negotiations. Club officials were confident that the player was happy with his life in Manchester and committed to the project. Ultimately, Gvardiol prefers to continue his career as one of the world's strongest defenders specifically in the Premier League.

Josko Gvardiol's versatility has made him an indispensable part of Pep Guardiola's tactical schemes. He can perform equally reliably in central defense and on the left flank. The fact that he was named the club's "Best Player" for the 2024-25 season demonstrates how high his prestige is within the team.

It is worth noting that last season was physically somewhat difficult for the player. Due to a serious leg injury in January, he was forced to spend four months off the pitch. However, returning in May, he proved his high sporting form in the decisive matches of the season, including games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

The new contract is not only financially beneficial but also expresses the club's high confidence in the player. Manchester City management is expected to officially announce the agreement in the coming weeks. This step is part of the club's strategy to maintain stability during its transition to a new era.