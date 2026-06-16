Rare 68-Year-Old Historical Record Repeated at the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently underway across North America, continues to amaze the world not only with its intense battles and goals but also with unbelievable historical statistics. The series of records observed since the opening days reached a peak on the latest matchday. On Monday, the teams that took to the pitch witnessed a rare occurrence in football history — all four matches scheduled for the day ended in a stalemate, resulting in draws.

From scoreless encounters to dramatic four-goal thrillers

On this historic day, fans witnessed almost every classic form of draw found in football:

Defensive football: One match of the day remained deadlocked with no goals scored, ending 0-0.

Balanced struggle: In two other intense battles, teams each scored once, resulting in 1-1 draws.

Attacking drama: The most heated clash of the day featured a true goal show, with teams agreeing to a fighting 2-2 draw.

You can explore the comparative analysis of this rare record repeated at the 2026 World Cup versus the 1958 World Cup through the official sports and historical statistics table below:

Year and Host Country Total draws recorded in one day Total matches played that day Official scores recorded during the day Special significance of this World Cup in football history World Cup 2026

(USA, Canada, Mexico) 4 matches

(Absolute equality) 4 matches

(100% rate) • 0-0 (one match)

• 1-1 (two matches)

• 2-2 (one match) Records and rare results are being set right from the start of the tournament. World Cup 1958

(Kingdom of Sweden) 4 matches

(First instance in history) 8 matches

(Half ended in a draw) Various draw scores recorded • The King Pele's historic World Cup debut

• Brazil's first time becoming world champions

Legacy from the legendary Pele era

Thus, for only the second time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, four matches in a single day have ended without a winner. Exactly 68 years ago, in 1958, the same result was recorded at the World Cup hosted on the fields of Sweden. According to the format at that time, eight matches were organized in one day, and in exactly half of them — four matches — no winner was determined.

That historic World Cup in Sweden holds a special and indelible place in the annals of world football. This is because the 1958 tournament marked the World Cup debut of the greatest figure in the history of the game — the legendary King Pele. Furthermore, it was in that tournament that the Brazil national team won its first gold medals and the world championship title. Many years later, the 2026 World Cup continues to stun football enthusiasts with such rare and unforgettable statistics. It will be exciting to see what other great records the new expanded format of the World Cup has in store for us.

Stay tuned with us on Zamin for the hottest and most historic World Cup news, exclusive analysis from the tournament grounds, goal-filled shows featuring the stars, and the most reliable sports news!