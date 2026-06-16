Julian Quinones: The New Hero Outshining Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

·2·Sport
Julian Quinones: The New Hero Outshining Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

It is common for unexpected heroes to emerge in the world of football, but the results Julian Quinones is delivering are astonishing even to experienced experts. The forward for the Mexico national team and Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadisiyah has captured the attention not only of his own country but of the entire global football community. His goal against South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup etched his name into history. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

Although Julian Quinones was born in Magui Payán, Colombia, he developed as a footballer in Mexico. He became the first Colombian footballer to score for another country in the history of the World Cups. According to ESPN MX, Quinones' success is backed by hard work and a unique life journey. Mexico provided him not only with a contract but with a future and a homeland.

From a Barefoot Boy to a "Lion"

As a child, Julian would play football in the streets secretly from his parents, sometimes refusing to return home even for meals. According to one of his first coaches, Cesar Valencia, playing barefoot in his youth had a positive impact on his physical condition. This strengthened his ankles and shaped his striking technique in a unique way. While teammates called him "Panther" for his speed and agility, his coaches likened him more to a lion for his hunger for goals.

Quinones' career in the Saudi Arabian league deserves special recognition. With his prolific performances, he is gaining an edge in competition even against stars like the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and one of the world's best strikers, Erling Haaland. He is seen as one of the main contenders for the "Golden Boot" in the Saudi Pro League.

The discovery of Quinones for the Mexico national team has been a true gift. His instincts on the pitch and ability to score from any situation have taken the team's attacking potential to a new level. The cheers at the Azteca Stadium and the love of the fans prove that his feeling of Mexico being his home is not without reason.

Today, Julian Quinones is not only a symbol of Mexican football but a shining example of overcoming adversity. His story began in the remote villages of Colombia and reached world-class arenas. Even greater results are expected from this forward in upcoming matches, as his "lion-like" character has no intention of stopping.

Julian QuinonesCristiano RonaldoMexicoFootballWorld Cup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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