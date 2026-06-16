Sindarov calls Madaminov's victory a true miracle

Uzbek Grandmaster Javohir Sindarov shared warm words about his compatriot Muxiddin Madaminov, who secured victory at the prestigious UzChess Cup held in Tashkent. Sports.kz According to the report, Sindarov highlighted Madaminov's rapid growth in recent years, his diligence, and his unique approach to chess.

At the conclusion of the UzChess Cup, Muxiddin Madaminov took first place, scoring 5.5 points out of 9. He outperformed his compatriot Shamsiddin Vohidov and the famous Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi on tiebreaks. This result is another great recognition for Uzbek chess.

Javohir Sindarov stated that Madaminov displayed very strong play during the tournament. In particular, he showed a high level of proficiency in the opening phase of the games.

“He played very strongly. It is evident to everyone how strong Muxiddin is in the opening phase. I believe that our working together also helped him,” said Sindarov.

During the interview, the Grandmaster recalled a detail about Madaminov that would be interesting to many. It turns out that Muxiddin started playing chess relatively late — at the age of ten. In the chess world, such an age is often considered late, as many Grandmasters pick up the pieces and start competing in tournaments from the age of 4 or 5.

“But there is another very interesting point: Muxiddin started playing chess at ten. We even have photos where I am already a Grandmaster and he is my fan. I am playing a simultaneous exhibition against several opponents, and he is standing among the spectators,” said Javohir Sindarov.

This story makes Madaminov's current achievement even more valuable. Despite entering chess much later than many talents, he achieved significant growth in a short time. Through hard work, discipline, and constant self-improvement, he not only joined the ranks of strong players but also won a prestigious tournament.

Sindarov viewed this not as a normal occurrence, but as a true miracle. In his opinion, an athlete who cannot become a Grandmaster by age 15 is usually not seen as a special phenomenon. However, Madaminov broke this mold and unlocked his talent through hard work.

“It is a true miracle. Muxiddin entered chess at ten. Normally, if you aren't a Grandmaster by fifteen, you aren't seen as a special talent. But he worked very hard, unlocked his ability, and continues to amaze me,” he said.

Javohir Sindarov noted that many have not yet fully realized Madaminov's true potential. He believes Muxiddin has the potential to achieve even greater results.

“People still haven't fully grasped how strong he actually is,” Sindarov added.

Madaminov's victory at the UzChess Cup once again demonstrated the healthy competition in Uzbek chess, the strengthening of the new generation, and the growing stability of the country's chess school. Beating strong opponents like Shamsiddin Vohidov and Ian Nepomniachtchi is no easy feat. This result shows that Muxiddin was not only well-prepared but also able to overcome psychological pressure at a critical moment.

In chess, the ability to see several moves ahead, correctly assess the situation, and disrupt the opponent's plan is crucial. Madaminov proved himself in exactly these aspects. Specifically, his preparation in the opening and his determination during the game were key factors in his victory.

Uzbek chess has become a serious force on the international stage in recent years. Along with Javohir Sindarov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shamsiddin Vohidov, and other young Grandmasters, Muxiddin Madaminov's high results are bringing joy to the fans.

Most importantly, Madaminov's story can serve as great motivation for many young people. Despite starting relatively late rather than in early childhood, he reached the big stage through relentless work. This shows that in any field, success depends not only on the starting time but also on will, hard work, and belief.

The victory at the UzChess Cup could be a new stage in Muxiddin Madaminov's career. As Sindarov said, many have not yet fully felt his true strength. If he continues to develop at this pace, Uzbek chess may gain another great star.