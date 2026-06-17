Messi reveals why he cried after the first goal (video)

In the opening round of the 2026 World Cup, which is shaking the fields of North America, Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared his emotions and inner thoughts after a historic match in which he scored a magnificent hat-trick against Algeria. The 38-year-old legendary forward, who secured a dominant 3-0 victory for the reigning world champions, spoke candidly about why he couldn't hold back his tears during the game and the new chapter of his career.

Messi: "There is no such thing as an easy game here"

The greatest master of the ball of our time began his speech by touching upon the general state of the tournament and the importance of the first victory. Messi noted that his experience on the big stage is giving him additional strength.

"This is the sixth World Cup of my career, and I still feel in top form on the pitch. Today we achieved an important victory in a truly complex and difficult match. Starting a top tournament like the World Cup successfully, with three points, is always decisive. Because in such a prestigious competition, there are no easy games, and every opponent fights until the end," said the Argentina captain.

Furthermore, he did not hide that he has already conquered all peaks in his career: "Throughout my long footballing life, I have experienced many wonderful, unforgettable moments and great victories. Every event and triumph happening now at this age is simply a pleasant bonus for me."

You can find detailed information about Lionel Messi's post-match reflections against Algeria, his historical statistics, and the Argentina national team's next plans in the official sports-analytical table below:

Goals scored and result The real reason for the tears Historical top scorer status Next match date and opponent Hat-trick (3 goals)



• Argentina — Algeria (3:0)

• Messi's 16th World Cup goal • Not related to football

• Aftermath of difficult days in life

• Great support from teammates Equal to Miroslav Klose



• 16 goals for both legends

• Best record in history June 22, 2026



• Against Austria national team

Tears after the first goal: The truth outside of football

The most emotional moment that caught the attention of millions of fans during the match was when Leo burst into tears after scoring the first goal. The captain explained this situation with great sincerity.

"Yes, after scoring the first goal, I couldn't hold back my tears, I cried. But these emotions had absolutely nothing to do with football. Recently, I had to go through very difficult and arduous days in my personal life. In such a complex situation, the members of our national team delegation, the coaching staff, and all my teammates were with me, they didn't leave me alone and gave me immense psychological strength. I am grateful to them for a lifetime," the Argentine genius expressed his gratitude.

As a reminder, after his three goals in this match, Messi brought his total World Cup goals to 16, equaling the record of the all-time leading World Cup scorer, Germany's Miroslav Klose.

The Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will play a crucial match in the 2nd round of the group stage this year on June 22 against the Austria national team. On that day, Messi could break Klose's record and become the sole leader in history.