Four key matches today at World Cup 2026

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is in full swing. Four exciting matches await football fans tonight and tomorrow morning.

The schedule includes Portugal vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo, England vs. Croatia, Ghana vs. Panama, and Uzbekistan vs. Colombia. Matches will run from 22:00 tonight until 07:00 tomorrow, Tashkent time.

In the first match of the day, Portugal will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The game kicks off at 22:00 Tashkent time.

Portugal enters this match as the favorite, boasting a squad of world-renowned players with vast experience. However, DR Congo is a dangerous opponent, consisting of physically strong, fast, and combative players.

In this clash between African and European football schools, Portugal will aim for ball possession, while DR Congo may look for opportunities through fast counter-attacks and individual duels. As it is the first group match, both teams will strive to start the tournament with a victory.

Following the first match, England and Croatia will face off. The game starts at 01:00 Tashkent time.

This encounter is regarded as one of the central matches of the day. While England possesses a powerful and star-studded squad, Croatia is distinguished by its experience in major tournaments, teamwork, and disciplined play in midfield.

The England national team wants to make its intentions clear in the very first group match. Croatia, on the other hand, has proven multiple times in previous major tournaments that it can compete against any favorite. Therefore, small details, set pieces, and the battle in midfield could be decisive in this game.

At 04:00, Ghana and Panama will take the field. This match will see a clash of two different football styles.

Ghana relies on the speed, power, and individual skill characteristic of African football. Panama aims to resist the opponent through disciplined defense and collective action. For both teams, this match could be of great importance in determining their fate in the group.

The most important match for Uzbekistan fans begins at 07:00. For the first time in history, our national team will take the field in the final stage of the World Cup to face Colombia.

This match holds a special place in the history of Uzbekistan football. A dream awaited for years is finally coming true as the "White Wolves" take their first step at the World Cup.

Colombia is a strong team consisting of technical, fast players with international experience. Their squad includes high-level players playing for South American and European clubs. Thus, the first match will be a very tough test for Uzbekistan.

Fabio Cannavaro requires high discipline in defense, a hard fight in midfield, and precision in counter-attacks from his pupils. The performances of Abduqodir Khusanov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov, and other leaders could greatly influence the team's result.

Uzbekistan takes the field in this match not only for the result but also to demonstrate the level of national football to the whole world. Millions of fans in Uzbekistan and abroad will support the team.

Match schedule for June 17/18:

22:00 — Portugal vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo

01:00 — England vs. Croatia

04:00 — Ghana vs. Panama

07:00 — Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Every first-round match in the World Cup is of great importance. An initial victory provides teams with confidence and three crucial points, while a defeat increases the pressure in subsequent matches.

Therefore, all national teams taking the field today are expected to start the game cautiously but with great motivation. For the fans, a true football marathon from evening until morning begins.

Of course, the main attention will be on the Uzbekistan vs. Colombia match at 07:00. Regardless of the result, this match will remain an unforgettable page in the history of our national football.