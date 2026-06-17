Austria Secure Confident Victory Over Jordan

The 2026 World Cup, hosted on North American soil, continues to delight football fans with matches full of intensity and unexpected twists. In the next exciting encounter of Group J's opening round, Europe's disciplined and strong representative — the Austria national team — faced Jordan, one of Asia's most dangerous teams in recent times. In a fierce battle at the overseas stadiums, the Austrians demonstrated their skill, securing a confident and important 3-1 victory over their opponents.

Two-half drama and an own-goal gift

The match began as expected with active attacks from Ralf Rangnick's pupils. In the 20th minute, Austria's skilled midfielder Romano Schmid left the opposing goalkeeper helpless, opening the scoring and thrilling the stadium — 1:0. The first half ended with the Europeans in control.

However, the Asians stepped up at the start of the second half. A mentally resilient Jordan national team managed to equalize in the 50th minute. The team's skilled forward Ali Olwan restored balance with a precise and unexpected strike — 1:1.

The most exciting and decisive moment of the match came in the 76th minute. Jordan defender Yazan Al Arab made a mistake inside his own penalty area, unexpectedly putting the ball into his own net and putting Austria ahead again — 2:1. In the final seconds of long added time, specifically in the 90+12 minute, Austrian football legend Marko Arnautovic, who came on as a substitute, calmly converted a penalty to put a final logical point to the match — 3:1.

You can find the full report of the match between Austria and Jordan, the goal chronology, and the extended team lineups in the official sports-analytical table below:

Match status and final score Goals and minutes chronology Austria national team lineup Jordan national team lineup World Cup 2026. Matchday 1



Austria — Jordan — 3:1



Heated group stage battle • 1:0 — R. Schmid (20')

• 1:1 — A. Olwan (50')

• 2:1 — Y. Al Arab (76'-own goal)

• 3:1 — M. Arnautovic (90+12'-pen) A. Schlager, S. Posch, F. Lienhart, D. Alaba (P. Wanner 59'), F. Mwene (K. Chukwuegemeka 59'), N. Zayvald, K. Schlager (K. Danso 59'), R. Schmid (P. Wimmer 83'), K. Laimer, M. Sabitzer, S. Kalajdzic (M. Arnautovic 46'). Y. Abu Alayla, A. Nasib (S. Al Rosan 82'), Y. Al Arab, M. Abu Alnadi (S. Obaid 72'), E. Haddad (M. Al Mardi 82'), M. Abu Taha, O. Al Fakhoury (M. Al Dawood 88'), N. Al Rashdan, N. Al Rawabdeh, A. Olwan, M. Al Tamari (A. Al Azayzeh 88').

A real "battle" awaits us in the second round!

Following this important victory, the Austria national team secured 3 valuable points and improved their chances of advancing from the group. In the next round, the Austrians face an extremely intense and difficult test against the tournament's main favorite — the Argentina national team led by Lionel Messi. Jordan, stung by defeat, will take the field in the next round against a prominent African representative — the Algeria national team.

Conclusion from Zamin sports analysts: The Austria national team, led by experienced stars like David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer, was able to show its level. Although Jordan put up serious resistance in the second half, the Europeans' tactical superiority decided the fate of the match. The Argentina — Austria clash in the second round will be significant as it will provide full clarity on the group leadership!

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