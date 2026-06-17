Denisov Predicts Uzbekistan's Game Plan Against Colombia

Ahead of the Uzbekistan national team's historic clash against Colombia in the first round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, experts are sharing various opinions and predictions. Fans are highly interested in how our national team will perform in its first World Cup, which tactics they will choose, and how much resistance they can offer a strong opponent.

Vitaliy Denisov, a former Uzbekistan national team player and Russian champion, also shared his thoughts on the match against Colombia. The experienced defender emphasized that this encounter will not be easy for the "White Wolves," as the opponent is very strong and consists of high-level players.

The Colombia national team is considered one of the most stable teams in South American football. Their squad includes many technical and fast players with extensive experience in European clubs. For this reason, every mistake by Uzbekistan could be punished by the opponent.

However, according to Denisov, a match against such a strong opponent is exactly what will reveal the true potential of the Uzbekistan national team. The debut match at the World Cup will demonstrate the players' physical condition, mental preparation, and tactical discipline.

The former footballer predicted that Uzbekistan might start the match in a cautious style. In his opinion, it is likely that our national team will give possession to the opponent and focus primarily on reliable defensive actions and quick counter-attacks.

“Uzbekistan may start the match as the second team, trying to catch the opponent on counter-attacks. I believe this will be the main tactical direction,” said Vitaliy Denisov.

Such a tactic is often used in matches against strong teams. While Colombia is expected to control the ball and push forward with great force, open spaces may appear behind their defensive line. Uzbekistan players will likely try to take advantage of these opportunities to organize fast counter-attacks.

In this regard, the speed and individual skill of attacking players such as Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, and Eldor Shomurodov will be of great importance. They can transition quickly to attack after the opponent loses the ball and put unexpected pressure on the Colombia defense.

At the same time, defensive discipline is the top priority for Uzbekistan. Giving too much freedom to Colombia's Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, and other technical players poses a great risk. Therefore, every player is required to strictly adhere to their position, act reliably in duels, and maintain focus throughout the game.

Denisov also expressed hope that Colombia's game might not go as expected. In his view, if the South Americans fail to fully demonstrate their capabilities or make mistakes under pressure, Uzbekistan should take full advantage of the situation.

“I hope that things won't go smoothly for Colombia and our boys will take advantage of that,” said the former Uzbekistan national team player.

It is natural that both teams will feel great pressure in the first match of the World Cup. Colombia is seen as the favorite and is expected to win. Since Uzbekistan is a World Cup debutant, they have the opportunity to act relatively more freely. This situation could give our players a certain psychological advantage.

Favorite teams sometimes make mistakes, such as underestimating the opponent or losing tactical discipline in a desire to score quickly. If Uzbekistan withstands the opponent's pressure in the opening minutes and remains solid in defense, opportunities may arise during the game.

Denisov's thoughts point to a realistic and logical tactical direction for the national team. Playing open football against Colombia could be very risky. Therefore, cautious defense, density in the center of the pitch, and fast counter-attacks are expected to be the main weapons of the "White Wolves."

Of course, at the World Cup, any plan can change depending on the situation on the pitch. An early goal, a penalty, or an individual action by a player could potentially turn the entire game scenario in another direction.

Therefore, Uzbekistan players are required not only to have tactical discipline but also to adapt quickly to unexpected situations. Our national team has the opportunity to show its character to the whole world in its first World Cup match.

Colombia may be the favorite, but in football, the winner is not determined before the match is played. Uzbekistan has fighting players, great motivation, and the support of the entire nation.

Now all attention is focused on the historic clash. As Vitaliy Denisov noted, if the "White Wolves" wait for the opponent's mistakes and effectively use their opportunities on counter-attacks, there will be a chance to fight for a positive result against Colombia.