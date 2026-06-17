Fabio Cannavaro: We will fully demonstrate our potential against Colombia

Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of the Uzbekistan national football team, and team captain Eldor Shomurodov participated in a press conference ahead of the historic match against Colombia on June 18.

This match holds special significance for the Uzbekistan national team. The "White Wolves" will appear in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in their history. Consequently, fans are highly interested in the players' condition, the chosen tactics, and the analysis of the opponent.

During the press conference, Fabio Cannavaro announced that all players in the squad are ready for the match against Colombia. This news is of great importance for both the coaching staff and the national team fans. Having every player available for the first match of the major tournament gives Cannavaro broader options for tactical selection.

The Italian specialist spoke specifically about Abdukodir Khusanov. He noted that while the young defender is already performing at a high level, he has the potential to reach even greater heights in the future.

"Khusanov is certainly one of our important defenders. He still has the potential to reach an even higher level. He is already delivering high-quality performances," said Cannavaro.

Abdukodir Khusanov is expected to be one of the main pillars of the Uzbekistan defense in the match against Colombia. The opponent's squad features many fast, technical players who are dangerous in one-on-one situations. Therefore, Khusanov's speed, positioning, and determination in duels will be crucial for the national team.

Cannavaro also emphasized that the Uzbekistan delegation did not come to the World Cup just to participate. In his view, the team should showcase its best qualities and the unique mentality of the Uzbek people on the big stage.

"I believe we have come here to demonstrate our best qualities and the Uzbek mentality. In working with the team, I have tried to share my own experience," the Italian specialist said.

Uzbek football has always been characterized by fighting spirit, hard work, patience, and a refusal to give up until the end. Cannavaro wants to see this exact spirit on the World Cup pitches. The national team is required to act disciplined, courageous, and as a cohesive unit against strong opponents.

The head coach recalled his own experience in his first World Cup. He mentioned that, like every player, he once took his first steps at a World Cup. Therefore, he well understands what his pupils are feeling before their debut.

"Because I also debuted at the World Cup for the first time once, and I am passing on my experiences," said Cannavaro.

The experience of Cannavaro, who became a world champion as the captain of the Italy national team in 2006, serves as a great school for the Uzbekistan players. He knows very well the pressure of the World Cup, the responsibility on the pitch, and how important it is to remain cool in decisive moments.

Cannavaro also shared his thoughts on the main group opponents — Colombia and Portugal. He assessed both as strong teams with high-level players.

"Teams like Colombia and Portugal display a high level of play. They have strong players in their squads. We will act with caution in the match against them," he said.

This suggests that Uzbekistan may rely on tactical discipline rather than an open and risky game against Colombia. Avoiding leaving too much space for the opponent, acting compactly in defense, and transitioning to quick attacks after winning the ball are likely to be among the "White Wolves"' main plans.

Cannavaro noted that it would be a mistake to focus only on James Rodriguez in the Colombia squad. In his opinion, the South American team has many high-level players in various positions.

"Colombia has not only James, but many players of a good level," the head coach said.

Indeed, besides James Rodriguez, who organizes the play for Colombia, there are fast attackers like Luis Diaz, physically strong midfielders, and defenders with international experience. Uzbekistan must be maximally attentive in every line.

The head coach also revealed that they have studied the opponent's games in detail. Cannavaro noted that Colombia is a team that does not slow down its pace and continues to fight until the final minutes.

"We analyzed Colombia; they play until the end. We will also take the field and demonstrate our potential," the specialist said.

This aspect is especially important for Uzbekistan. In friendly matches, the team felt that losing concentration in the final minutes could be costly. Against Colombia, high attention and tactical order are required from the first minute until the final whistle.

At the press conference, comments were also made regarding Abbosbek Fayzullaev's remarks about the heavy loads during training sessions. Cannavaro stated that it is natural to go through hardships and difficulties to achieve great goals.

"If you want to achieve something, you have to go through difficulties and prove it to everyone. It is natural for there to be difficulties in training," he said.

One cannot prepare for a high-level tournament like the World Cup with light training. To handle high intensity, physical pressure, and fight for over 90 minutes against strong opponents, players must perform heavy loads in training. Cannavaro relies on exactly this principle.

The Italian specialist noted that interesting and intense matches await Uzbekistan. After Colombia, the national team will also face Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Very interesting and intense games await us. Our opponents are also high-level teams. This is our first time participating in this tournament; we must enjoy every match and gain experience," said Cannavaro.

In the coach's words, there is both a reduction of pressure and a great sense of responsibility. For Uzbekistan, every match is a new experience, and every opponent is a benchmark to test the true level of national football.

The match against Colombia will become one of the most important matches in the history of Uzbek football. The national team will step onto the World Cup pitch for the first time and have the opportunity to demonstrate its character, teamwork, and potential to the whole world.

As Cannavaro said, the opponent is strong and caution is necessary. However, the "White Wolves" will enter the pitch not with fear, but believing in their own potential. All of Uzbekistan awaits these historic moments with great excitement.