Julian Alvarez Dispute Between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid: The 500 Million Euro Barrier

A new transfer dispute is escalating in Spanish football. Barcelona has faced serious resistance in its attempt to sign Argentine forward Julian Alvarez. According to Goal.com, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo responded sharply to the Catalan club's interest, stating he will not budge on the player's price. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick views the Argentine forward as a worthy successor to the team's main goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski. However, the Madrid club's management has solidified its position against selling their star, effectively closing the door to negotiations. This situation is further straining relations between the two giant clubs.

The 500 million euro release clause

While Barcelona management is preparing an attractive offer consisting of 135 million euros plus additional bonuses for Julian Alvarez, Enrique Cerezo has pushed all the pressure back onto the Catalan club. The president emphasized that any party wishing to acquire the player must pay the full 500 million euro release clause specified in his contract.

"Julian is an Atletico Madrid player. Anyone who wants to buy him should look at the clause in the contract. If there is interest, they pay that amount and take him, otherwise, no. It seems to be becoming the main topic of this summer transfer window, but the situation will not change," Cerezo noted in an interview with El Desmarque.

The "information war" between the clubs

The situation surrounding the transfer has escalated not only financially but also ethically. Atletico Madrid recently mocked their rivals by releasing parody videos featuring Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Pedri. The Madrid side accuses the Catalan club of using a "propaganda machine" and deliberately spreading fake news to lower Julian Alvarez's transfer value.

In an official statement, the club urged fans not to believe any news linked to Barcelona. Such overt hostility suggests that any future official negotiations between the clubs will take place in a toxic atmosphere.

Interestingly, Barcelona is not the only one fighting for Julian Alvarez. Reports suggest that Real Madrid has also made a massive 150 million euro offer for the player, but Atletico rejected their arch-rivals as well. It is said that Alvarez was a primary target for Florentino Perez's new "Galactico" project.

For now, despite financial difficulties, Barcelona hopes to convince Atletico with a 135 million euro offer. However, the Madrid club's firm stance and the 500 million euro demand reduce the probability of this transfer happening to almost zero.