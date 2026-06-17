With the start of the World Cup group stage, truly intense and uncompromising battles have begun on the 'Mundial' pitches. The first-round matches of Group K are the center of attention not only for millions of football fans but also for experienced sports experts. In particular, ahead of the crucial match against the European giant Portugal, the head coach of the DR Congo national team, Sebastien Desabre, participated in a press conference and shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash.

While the 49-year-old experienced French specialist highly praised the strength and prestige of the opponent, he did not hide that his team is well-prepared for this battle and has a surprise in store.

"Playing as the underdog gives us additional strength"

During the press conference, the national team coach emphasized that any result is possible in football and that being the favorite on paper means nothing on the pitch:

"That is the beauty of the game of millions—no result can be guaranteed in advance. True, it is clear to everyone which national team is the favorite and which is the weaker one (underdog) in today's match. We enter the field as the second-ranked team, but we really enjoy operating from such a position. Starting our first step in the tournament against one of the strongest and most skilled national teams in the world does not put extra psychological pressure on us. This is because this clash is just one of the three total matches in the group stage."

Through the following analytical sports table, you can get acquainted with the main strategy, group tasks, and tactical goals of DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre in the 2026 World Cup:

DR Congo National Team Plan Main goal in the tournament Tactics for tomorrow's match Coaching school and age • Action completely free of pressure

• Effective use of the underdog role

• No fear of the opponent's stars • Next stage: Play-off qualification

• Points needed: Accumulate 3 or 4 points

• Opponents: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan • Maintain high intensity

• Rely on physical superiority

• Fight for every inch of the pitch • Name: Sebastien Desabre

• Age: 49 years old

• Nationality: French specialist

"Our goal is to secure a play-off spot"

While highly praising the capabilities of his pupils, the French specialist stated that they would play with the same passion and intensity in matches against the other group opponents, specifically Colombia and Uzbekistan:

"Our main task in this major tournament is to successfully pass the group stage barrier and secure a ticket to the next round. For this, we need to put at least three or four points on our account. Therefore, in today's game, as well as in the upcoming clashes against Colombia and Uzbekistan, we will fight for victory with the same high speed, physical strength, and strong pressure (intensity)."

Conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: Such calm and composed pre-match thoughts from the DR Congo head coach suggest that they have prepared a serious surprise against the European giant. The desire of the physically strong Africans to play against Portugal without fear and with high intensity will be a great opportunity for our group-mate, the Uzbekistan national team, to gauge the actual strength of the opponents. We wish the African representatives a beautiful game in today's difficult battle!

Always follow the most sensational statements of the World Cup, hot interviews, and every move of the opponents in our group together with us on the Zamin pages!