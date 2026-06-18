The historic participation of the Uzbekistan national team in the World Cup is sparking great interest and sincere support across Central Asia. Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are wishing the "White Wolves" luck via social media, demonstrating solidarity around the Uzbekistan national team.

Blogger Khushnudbek Khudoyberdiyev did not remain indifferent to this warm attitude from brotherly nations. In a video message sent from the airport, he announced a unique initiative aimed at thanking Central Asian fans and showing the unity of the region's peoples to the entire world.

Khushnudbek stated that he ordered special scarves featuring the national flags of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. These scarves, packed in one suitcase, will be taken to the USA and distributed for free to Central Asian fans there.

In the footage, scarves of various colors featuring the symbols of the five states can be seen inside the suitcase. Each of them represents the friendship, closeness, and shared football joy of the region's peoples.

Slogans like "Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek — born of one mother" are spreading widely on social media. But this time, the support is not limited to only three countries. Fans from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are also wishing the Uzbekistan national team luck, manifesting a single voice for Central Asia.

Representatives of the region living in the USA or visiting for the World Cup are raising Uzbekistan flags, stating they are ready to support our national team. In some videos, Kazakh fans can be seen wearing Uzbekistan jerseys, holding the flags of both countries, and shouting "Uzbekistan, forward!"

Other footage shows Central Asian citizens raising the Uzbekistan flag on the streets of New York to support the national team. They are demonstrating in practice that the entire region can unite through football.

One Kazakh fan noted in a video message that two Kazakhs living in America are cheering for the Uzbekistan national team. Holding the flags of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and wearing national dress, they expressed their sincere wishes.

Tajik fans are also wishing the "White Wolves" luck, taking photos with the Uzbekistan flag and painting Uzbekistan symbols on their faces. These scenes show that football knows no borders and brings brotherly nations closer.

Khushnudbek Khudoyberdiyev's initiative is aimed at demonstrating this solidarity even more broadly. The scarves with the flags of five states are not just simple souvenirs. They represent the shared history, close culture, and brotherly ties of the Central Asian peoples.

In the video filmed at the airport, the blogger opens the suitcase and shows the scarves. Among them, the symbols of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are harmoniously combined. Khushnudbek said he would gift these scarves to brotherly fans in the USA to express his gratitude.

This initiative was warmly received by social media users. Many praised the idea as a benevolent act serving not only football but also friendship and solidarity among the peoples of Central Asia.

The qualification of the Uzbekistan national team for the World Cup became a special event for the entire region, as Uzbekistan is the first country from Central Asia to reach the final stage of the World Cup. Therefore, fans from neighboring states view the "White Wolves" not just as the Uzbekistan team, but as representatives of the entire region.

Millions of fans are eagerly awaiting every match of Uzbekistan. Some will support our national team in Tashkent, others in Almaty, Bishkek, Dushanbe, or Ashgabat, and some in various cities across the USA.

This support can be a great psychological boost for the players. As the Uzbekistan national team takes the field, they will feel that not only a nation of 37 million, but the sincere wishes and trust of the entire Central Asian region stand behind them.

Football sometimes takes on a meaning greater than just a sport. It unites peoples, makes them forget borders, and gathers close people around shared emotions.

Khushnudbek Khudoyberdiyev setting off with a suitcase of scarves embodies this very meaning. The main idea of this initiative is clear: although we live in different states, our history, culture, and brotherhood are one.

During the World Cup, the flags of five states may be raised side by side in USA stadiums and streets. This will show the friendship and solidarity of the Central Asian peoples to the whole world.

As the Uzbekistan national team begins its journey at the World Cup, having such great and sincere support is of particular importance. While the "White Wolves" strive to make their mark on the pitch, the fans will demonstrate Central Asian unity in the stands and on the streets.