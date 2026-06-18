Abbosbek Fayzullayev scores Uzbekistan's historic goal (Video)

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Abbosbek Fayzullayev scores Uzbekistan's historic goal (Video)

The Uzbekistan national team played its first match in the FIFA World Cup group stage against Colombia.

In the 60th minute, Abbosbek Fayzullayev scored, netting Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in the history of the World Cup.

This goal was recorded as a significant event in the history of the country's football.

Colombia initially took the lead through goals from Daniel Muñoz and Luis Díaz.

Although Fayzullayev's precise strike narrowed the gap, Jamington Campas scored another goal in stoppage time.

As a result, the Uzbekistan national team lost 1-3 to Colombia in their first World Cup group stage match.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's historic goal can be seen in the following video.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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