Tottenham Talent Luka Vuskovic: Cristiano Ronaldo-like Discipline and Bayern Interest

Tottenham Hotspur's young defender Luka Vuskovic continues to attract the attention of the European football community. Following a successful loan spell at Hamburg, there is talk that the 19-year-old Croatian's future is bright and that his playing style possesses characteristics typical of world football legends. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Former Union Berlin head coach Nenad Bjelica highly praised the young defender's talent, comparing him to one of the world's greatest attackers, Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Bjelica, Vuskovic is linked to the Portuguese star not only by his physical condition but also by his professional approach to football.

Hard work like Ronaldo

In an interview with Sport Bild, Bjelica specifically highlighted Vuskovic's mental preparation. "His boldness on the pitch, composure on the ball, and determination in duels amaze me. He possesses the quality that took Cristiano Ronaldo to the top: living and breathing football 24 hours a day," the specialist noted.

According to reports, Luka Vuskovic debuted in the Croatian top division at just 16, already standing out for his high level of focus. Despite being a defender, his hunger for victory and dedication to self-improvement have caught the eye of many scouts.

Bayern and future plans

Currently under contract with Tottenham until 2030, the player will soon return to the London club. However, Nenad Bjelica sees him playing for Bayern Munich in the future. According to him, Vuskovic has already reached the level to play for the world's biggest clubs.

According to Goal.com, Vuskovic is currently representing the Croatia national team at the youth World Cup. This tournament will undoubtedly serve to further increase his market value and attract interest from other leading European teams.

This will be a serious test for the Tottenham management. On one hand, the team wants to keep a future star in its ranks; on the other, they may be forced to consider lucrative offers from the Premier League and other championships. For now, the Londoners plan to prepare the player for the first team.