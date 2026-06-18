Cafu names the greatest quartet in football history: Ronaldinho included

Legendary Brazil defender Cafu has shared his views on the eternal debates regarding the greatest players in the world of football. He announced his personal ranking, emphasizing that another Brazilian star should be added to the ranks of geniuses like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with El Mundo, Cafu stated that when choosing the strongest players in football history, one should focus not only on statistics but also on the art on the pitch. In his opinion, Ronaldinho stands at the highest peak of football alongside Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele. Cafu called this quartet the true creators of football art.

"These are players who made history, left an indelible mark, and became world champions. They moved with an unbelievable lightness on the pitch. They simply played with the ball; they didn't struggle with dribbling, striking, or scoring. Watching them play was a pure pleasure," the legendary defender explained.

Harmony of football art and character

Explaining why Ronaldinho deserves a place on this list, Cafu specifically noted his playing style and the joy he brought to the fans. According to him, football is not just about numbers, but a set of movements that delight the spectator. This is exactly where Ronaldinho stood out from others.

The former AC Milan and Roma star emphasized another important aspect uniting this quartet: their character and demeanor on the pitch. Despite being regularly subjected to rough treatment by defenders, these players always maintained their composure.

"We have never seen Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Pele, or Maradona argue with anyone on the pitch. They simply play football. They get hit, they get up, and they continue with a smile. How do they humiliate the opponent? Only through beautiful dribbling and goals. That is exactly what the fans want to see," says Cafu.

Based on his observations, Cafu considers this quartet the best players in football history: two Brazilians and two Argentines. In his view, these specific players brought true meaning and beauty to the game of football.

At the end of the interview, Cafu also touched upon the current state of the Brazil national team. In his opinion, the role of the coach is more prominent in the current team than the star players, which indicates that the traditional culture of Brazilian football has changed slightly.