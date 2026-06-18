Fayzullayev becomes the shortest goalscorer in 21st-century World Cups

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev has achieved another historic milestone with his goal at the FIFA World Cup.

According to statistics, he has become the shortest player to score a goal in World Cups held in the 21st century.

Fayzullayev's height is 167 centimeters.

Until now, this record was held by Uruguay national team player Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

The Uruguayan player's height is 173 centimeters, and he was previously considered the record holder.

Thus, with his World Cup goal, Abbosbek Fayzullayev has made his mark not only on Uzbekistan football but also in the history of World Cup statistics.