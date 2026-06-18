Brazil National Team Awaits Neymar's Return: Danilo Discusses His Impact

·27·Sport
Brazil National Team Awaits Neymar's Return: Danilo Discusses His Impact

Brazil's experienced defender Danilo emphasized how crucial the return of the team's main star, Neymar, is. The absence of the forward, who is currently recovering from an injury, is significantly affecting the "pentacampeones" offensive potential. According to Goal.com, everyone in the Brazil camp hopes Neymar returns to the pitch as soon as possible. This is what Goal.com reports .

After Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco at the start of the World Cup, a clear lack of creativity in the team's play became evident. Neymar is not yet fully fit due to a muscle injury sustained with Santos in May, although he has already joined general group training. While his teammates welcomed him with a traditional "gauntlet" of fire, the coaching staff is unwilling to take risks.

Neymar's impact on the pitch and pressure on opponents

According to Danilo, even if Neymar doesn't score, his mere presence on the field puts the opposing defense in panic. "If you have a player like Neymar, opponents start getting more nervous and call for help to stop him. While two people are marking him, another member of our team becomes free. This gives us a huge advantage," the defender says.

Currently, the Brazil national team is preparing for the next match against Haiti. Although Neymar has started training with the ball, his participation in this match remains questionable. Fearing a recurrence of the injury, doctors plan to return the forward to the starting lineup gradually.

Group situation and upcoming matches

Following the draw with Morocco, Brazil sits third in Group C, which puts additional pressure on the team. Danilo noted that underestimating future opponents is dangerous, as even small teams have learned to defend strongly. He cited Cape Verde's resistance against Spain as an example.

"We need to approach the game correctly tactically, take control, and win. However, thinking about a huge scoreline would be disrespectful to the opponent. We must go onto the pitch and give everything for the result," Danilo added. Brazilian fans believe that Neymar's return will provide the team with that missing "magic."

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