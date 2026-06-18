Milan offers Borussia Dortmund legend for new project

The management of the Italian club Milan has found a suitable candidate for the position of sporting director to successfully implement the new era started in the team. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the "rossoneri" officials are showing serious interest in former Borussia Dortmund executive Sebastian Kehl. This move is seen as a crucial step toward building a squad that aligns with the tactical views of the newly appointed head coach Ruben Amorim. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

Following last season's disappointing performance, Milan's management decided to carry out fundamental reforms in sports management. Initially, negotiations were held with Eintracht Frankfurt's Markus Krösche, but the German specialist preferred to stay in Germany. Now, club owner Gerry Cardinale has focused all his attention on Sebastian Kehl. Kehl has accumulated extensive experience over many years in Germany in scouting young talents and developing them to a high level.

Transfers and strategic plans

The Italian option could be a timely opportunity for Sebastian Kehl, as his expected move to the English Premier League unexpectedly fell through. According to reports, the specialist traveled to London to negotiate with Tottenham, but the parties could not reach an agreement regarding the club's future strategic development. Milan, however, is ready to give Kehl full authority in collaboration with Ruben Amorim.

One of the main tasks facing the new sporting director is to bring the players requested by Ruben Amorim to San Siro. The Portuguese coach wants to add stars from Sporting CP, who are well-known to him. Specifically, midfielder Morten Hjulmand and attacking player Francisco Trincao have been identified as primary targets in the transfer market.

The battle for Morten Hjulmand is clearly not going to be easy, as giants like Manchester United and Manchester City are also pursuing the player. However, Milan's management believes that Ruben Amorim's personal relationship with the player will provide an advantage in this race. Francisco Trincao, with his tactical versatility, perfectly fits the innovative style of football promoted by Cardinale.

Milan's management is also considering backup options. If an agreement with Sebastian Kehl is not reached, the club may approach the following specialists:

Jose Boto — a Flamengo representative who worked with Ruben Amorim in Lisbon;

Devin Ozek — a former specialist from Fenerbahce.

These appointments are part of a large-scale project aimed at restoring Milan's position not only in Italy's Serie A but also in the Champions League. The arrival of Sebastian Kehl is expected to bring the club's transfer policy to a more professional and efficient level.