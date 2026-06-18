Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo Together Again: Al-Nasr Nearing Deal with New Coach

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez is close to a sharp turn in his career. The Spanish specialist is expected to leave his national team post after the 2026 World Cup to manage Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr. This was reported by A Bola. Goal.com reports this.

Negotiations between Martinez, who is currently with the Portugal national team for the 2026 World Cup, and the Saudi club have entered a decisive stage. If the deal is finalized, he will replace his compatriot Jorge Jesus in Riyadh. It is noted that initial communications between the parties began well before the start of the prestigious tournament.

The main highlight of this transfer is that Roberto Martinez will once again have the opportunity to work with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. For the coach, who has consistently shown faith in the 41-year-old star at the national team level, the offer to collaborate at the club level is very attractive. Additionally, another Portugal national team member, Joao Felix, also plays for Al-Nasr.

Return to club management and new challenges

For Roberto Martinez, this would be his first return to club-level football since 2016. Until now, he has worked for long periods with the Belgium and Portugal national teams. According to Goal.com, the fact that the specialist's contract with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is nearing its end has further strengthened his desire to return to club football.

Al-Nasr management initially considered Marco Silva, but he preferred to sign with Benfica. Subsequently, the club focused on two candidates. Saad Al-Subaie, former director of Al-Nasr's legal department, confirmed on social media that the club is currently choosing between a coach participating in the World Cup and a specialist managing a team in South America.

While the Portugal national team is currently under criticism after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup group stage, many are wondering how news about Martinez's future will affect the team's atmosphere. Nevertheless, his move to Saudi Arabia is seen as almost a settled matter.