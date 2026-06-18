Volkanovski Wants Quick Rematch Between Gaethje and Topuria

Intense and unexpected events continue to unfold in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Alexander Volkanovski, the renowned Australian athlete and UFC featherweight champion, shared his thoughts on a recent sensational clash. He announced that an immediate rematch between the experienced American fighter Justin Gaethje and the skilled Spanish representative Ilia Topuria is a must.

In an exclusive interview with renowned sports commentator and journalist Ariel Helwani, Alexander Volkanovski focused on the tactical analysis of the fight and the reasons behind Topuria's defeat.

You can find detailed insights into the champion's thoughts and the situation in the octagon via the following analytical infographic table:

Expert and Status Key Tactic for Topuria in the Rematch First Fight Result and Venue • Alexander Volkanovski

(UFC Featherweight Champion) • Must not rush during the fight.

• Must maintain a comfortable distance.

• Must correctly set tactical traps as usual. • Venue: White House, USA

• Result: Ilia refused to continue the fight after the 4th round.

• Winner: Justin Gaethje.

"Excessive aggression led to defeat"

Volkanovski revealed the main mistake Topuria made in the first fight and gave his advice on how to act in a rematch:

"If Ilia avoids any haste in the upcoming rematch, works steadily at a distance that is more comfortable for him, and correctly sets his traditional tactical traps in the octagon, he will eventually find the decisive blow to defeat his opponent. In my opinion, excessive aggressiveness and giving in to emotions in the first bout against Justin Gaethje were the main reasons Topuria missed his chance," noted the Australian champion.

How did the sensational clash at the White House end?

It is worth recalling that the first intense fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje took place at the famous White House, a symbol of the USA. After the 4th round of a very uncompromising and grueling clash, the Spanish fighter announced that he could not continue the bout due to his health or physical condition. As a result, the victory was decided in favor of the host representative, the dangerous American fighter Justin Gaethje.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: Ilia Topuria's defeat was an unexpected event for the MMA world, but the thoughts of an experienced champion like Alexander Volkanovski on a rematch suggest that we will soon witness another great fight in this weight class. If Topuria learns from his mistakes, the octagon will inevitably become a living hell for Gaethje in the second fight. We will continue to follow the most interesting events in this division!

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