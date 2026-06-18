9 Uzbek Boxers to Compete in World Boxing Cup Quarter-Finals

Currently, the prestigious World Boxing organization cup is reaching its climax in the sports arenas of China. Members of the Uzbekistan national team are demonstrating their high skills in this major tournament, which has brought together the world's strongest boxers.

According to the latest official information from the press service of the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, the most exciting and uncompromising stage—the quarter-finals—will start tomorrow. On this responsible day, a total of 9 skilled and promising boxers will enter the ring to fight for a semi-final spot and medals.

Tomorrow's intense fights will be organized across two separate programs. You can find detailed information about our boxers' opponents, weight categories, and bout start times in the special schedule below:

Boxer and Weight Category Opponent and Country Fight Time and Ring • Nigina O‘ktamova (-57 kg) • Jessica Coutinho (Brazil) • 09:00 — B ring • Sitora Turdibekova (-60 kg) • Crisandi Rios (Venezuela) • 09:45 — A ring • Asilbek Jalilov (-50 kg) • Subhan Mamedov (Azerbaijan) • 10:45 — A ring • Abdumalik Xalokov (-60 kg) • Salim Ellis Bey (USA) • 11:00 — A ring • Shavkatjon Boltayev (-70 kg) • Ablaykhan Jussupov (Kazakhstan) • 11:30 — B ring • Javohir Abdurahimov (-75 kg) • Gabriele Guidi (Italy) • 12:15 — A ring • Feruza Kazakova (-51 kg) • Romane Moulai (France) • 15:45 — A ring • Javohir Ummataliyev (-80 kg) • Hussein Iashaish (Jordan) • 17:30 — A ring • Arman Maxanov (+90 kg) • Danabike Bayikevuzi (China) • 18:15 — B ring

From the morning program to the evening clashes

The quarter-final bouts start tomorrow at 09:00. From the very first minutes, our skilled representative Nigina O‘ktamova will enter the ring against her Brazilian opponent, striving to start a winning streak for our country. Shortly after, Sitora Turdibekova will face a member of the Venezuela national team.

The intensity will not fade in the men's bouts. Abdumalik Xalokov, well-established in terms of weight category and experience, will face a USA representative, while Shavkatjon Boltayev will meet a boxer from neighboring Kazakhstan in one of the central bouts. In the second half of the day and the evening program, our heavyweight boxers, including super-heavyweight Arman Maxanov, will have their decisive fight against a representative of the host country, China.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: This cup in China is a very important test for our representatives to once again strengthen their position on the international stage. The fact that 9 of our athletes enter the ring in one day demonstrates the strength and scope of Uzbek boxing. The presence of strong schools like the USA, Kazakhstan, and China among the opponents further increases the intensity of the fights. We believe that the Uzbek boys and girls will show true courage in the ring tomorrow and secure their semi-final spots. Good luck to you, Uzbek boxers!

Always follow the latest tournament results, the victorious steps of our representatives, and exclusive sports news with us on the Zamin pages!