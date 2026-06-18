We are experiencing truly unforgettable, historic days for all our compatriots and the devotees of our national football. Our representatives took the field in their debut match of the final stage of the most prestigious sporting event — the World Cup. Admittedly, our representatives missed the opportunity against Colombia, one of Latin America's most aggressive and powerful teams (1:3). However, despite the defeat, this clash left great hope and positive impressions in the hearts of our fans for future matches.

Many analysts feared that our boys would be unable to overcome the nerves and completely lose control of the game in their debut match. But we witnessed a completely different picture on the field: there was no confusion or psychological breakdown. On the contrary, it was clearly evident that world football legend Fabio Cannavaro managed to instill calmness and self-confidence in his pupils at the right time.

Through the following analytical data table, you can familiarize yourself with the brightest and most important positive aspects of this historic match, as well as the glorious past of the legendary stadium:

The chain of our first historic goal The glorious history of the Azteca Stadium Three most important positives of the match • Otabek Shukurov: Organized the attack from the center.

• Akmal Mozgovoy: Provided a very precise 'key pass'.

• Doston Hamdamov: Fought until the end to deliver the ball.

• Eldor Shomurodov: Launched a dangerous shot at the goal.

• Abbosbek Fayzullayev: Placed the ball in the goal and scored! • 1970: Brazil, led by Pele, became champions for the 3rd time.

• 1986: Maradona scored his famous 'Hand of God' goal against the English.

• 2026: The Uzbekistan national team celebrated its first historic goal at the Mundial! 1. Mental alertness: No 'mandraj' (pre-match jitters) was observed in the captains and players.

2. Attacking style: Our team showed an open and meaningful game, not anti-football.

3. Willpower: We managed to equalize against 80,000 opposing fans.

The first historic goal and Anthony Taylor's controversial decision

The most joyful moment of the match was undoubtedly the minute Uzbekistan scored its first goal in the history of the World Cups. Our national team strove not just to defend, but to demonstrate beautiful combination football. The whole team worked great in the goal-scoring situation: Otabek started the attack, and Mozgovoy provided a jewelry-like pass. Doston's dedication, Shomurodov's strike, and finally Abbosbek Fayzullayev's cool positioning in the opponent's penalty area gifted us this historic goal. Restoring the balance while trailing and with the entire stadium supporting the opponent is a great act of courage.

At the same time, the refereeing issue raised objections for many. In a situation where the Colombian defender played the ball with his hand unnaturally during a struggle with Eldor inside his own penalty area, head referee Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty. If a spot-kick had been pointed to for this clear foul, the outcome of the match could have looked completely different.

Strong opponent and loss of concentration in defense

It must be admitted that Colombia was the most powerful opponent in the entire history of our national team. This team, with almost all players playing for top European clubs, demonstrated the traditions of aggressive Latin American football. They proved that they are much faster and more dangerous than Venezuela, whom we defeated previously.

The opponent was strong, but the second and third goals conceded occurred due to our own mistakes. In the second goal, losing the ball in the center caused a quick counter-attack, and our goalkeeper Otkir Yusupov could not repel the shot despite touching the ball. In the third goal, our young defender Jahongir Orozov, instead of clearing the ball out of bounds, took a risk to start an attack because the score was 1:2 and let the opponent through. Since the team had pushed entirely forward, attention in defense waned slightly.

The magic of the Azteca and hope for the match against Portugal

This historic match took place before 80,824 fans at the Azteca Stadium, considered the true shrine of world football. This arena is the only stadium to have hosted three Mundials. Here, Pele wore the world crown for the third consecutive time, and Diego Maradona scored that famous 'Hand of God' goal on this very field. Now, in this legendary place, the Uzbek boy Abbosbek Fayzullayev has also written his name in the pages of history.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: Although this debut match ended in defeat, it further increased our confidence in the national team. Our players proved that they can compete fearlessly and on equal terms with the world's giants. Now, drawing the right conclusions from the mistakes made and completely forgetting the nerves, it is necessary to prepare for the next match against Portugal. We believe in our boys' potential and expect even more beautiful games from them. Forward, Uzbekistan!

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