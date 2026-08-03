Landslide occurs at a construction site in Tashkent: officials issue a statement on the incident

·0·Society
Landslide occurs at a construction site in Tashkent: officials issue a statement on the incident

A landslide occurred at a construction site located in the Almazar district of Tashkent. Videos and reports about the incident went viral on social media, with some sources even claiming that a person was trapped under the soil.

However, the Tashkent city hokimiyat (administration) commented on these reports, stating that no victims of the incident have been identified so far. Additionally, no appeals for medical assistance have been recorded.

According to official data, the incident took place at a construction site located at Orzu residential area, house 3 in the Almazar district. A special commission has been established to thoroughly investigate the situation.

Specialists from the Department of Emergency Situations, the Inspection for Control in the Sphere of Construction and Housing-Communal Services, the prosecutor's office, and other relevant agencies have been included in the commission.

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