Czech Republic and South Africa Play Out Dramatic Draw

The group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup, hosted on the fields of North America, continue to be filled with unexpected results and intense battles. In the first clash of the 2nd round, Group F representatives — the Czech Republic and South Africa — faced off.

In this match, which was of critical importance for both teams' path to the playoffs, a hard-fought 1-1 draw was recorded, and the teams shared the points.

You can find the goals scored, full team lineups, and the current group standings in the detailed sports report and analytical table below:

Match goals and minutes Czech Republic national team lineup South Africa national team lineup • 6th minute: Michal Sadilek (1:0)



• 83rd minute: Teboho Mokoena — from the penalty (1:1) • Goalkeeper: Kovar

• Defenders: Soufal, Granach, Krejci, Holeš

• Midfielders: Darida, Cerv (Zima, 78), Sadilek (Soucek, 67), Soyka

• Forwards: Glozek (Provod, 67), Patrik Schick • Goalkeeper: Williams

• Defenders: Modiba, Mbokazi, Mudau, Okon

• Midfielders: Mokoena, Mbata, Adams, Appollis, Maseko

• Forward: Rayners (Makgopa, 66)

Early goal and an unexpected late penalty

The match began with active attacks from the Europeans. As a result, in the opening minutes, specifically in the 6th minute, the skilled Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek hit the target accurately to open the scoring. Following this quick goal, the Czech national team sought to maintain control of the game.

However, the Africans were not willing to give up easily and pushed forward with all their might in the second half to restore balance. Near the end of the match, in the 83rd minute, South Africa earned a penalty inside the Czech penalty area. Teboho Mokoena stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick, leveling the score and saving his team from defeat.

Group situation: Points shared

Thus, after this intense encounter, both national teams recorded one point each at the end of the second round. Next, in the second match of this group, the hosts Mexico and Asia's strong representative, South Korea, will face each other. The result of this game will further clarify the group standings.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: The clash between the Czech Republic and South Africa provided the drama and intensity typical of a World Cup. The Czechs, in a situation where victory was almost guaranteed, lost focus and missed out on 3 crucial points in the final minutes. The African representatives showed their strong will and secured their first point in the Mundial. The struggle in this group is bound to remain heated until the very end.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest exclusive World Cup news, match analysis, and the Mundial diary!