USA Lead Group After Defeating Australia

·2·Sport
USA Lead Group After Defeating Australia

The USA national team defeated Australia 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup group stage match.

The Americans' goals were scored by Cameron Burgess (own goal) and Alex Freeman.

According to statistics, the USA national team dominated the game, recording 63% ball possession.

Additionally, the USA players registered 8 shots, while Australia recorded 5.

Following this result, the USA national team leads Group D with 6 points after two wins in two matches.

Australia sits in second place with 3 points after two rounds.

The other teams in the group — Turkey and Paraguay — have yet to earn any points.

This victory brings the USA closer to qualifying for the World Cup knockout stage.

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