Belgium and Iran play out goalless draw

The match between Belgium and Iran, both in Group G of the 2026 World Cup group stage, ended in a goalless draw. The encounter, held at a stadium in Los Angeles, finished 0-0. No goals were scored, and thus no goalscorers were recorded. In the 67th minute, Belgian player Nathan Ngoy received a red card, leaving his team with ten men.

Belgium dominated for much of the game. The team registered 22 shots, 7 of which were on target. Iran managed 7 shots, with 3 on target.

The Belgians also led in ball possession, controlling the ball for 68% of the time, compared to Iran's 32%. Belgium completed 575 passes with 88% accuracy, while Iran made 206 passes with 73% accuracy.

Belgium committed 7 fouls, while Iran committed 9. Both teams received one yellow card each, but the only red card of the match was issued to Belgium.

Iran led 4-3 in offsides, while Belgium recorded 4 corners to Iran's 2.

Following this draw, both Iran and Belgium have 2 points after two matches. Due to a better goal difference, Iran sits first in Group G, with Belgium in second place.