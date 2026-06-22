Conflict between Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham: Who is the boss of the England national team?

·38·Sport
Conflict between Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham: Who is the boss of the England national team?

The relationship between England's new head coach Thomas Tuchel and team star Jude Bellingham is currently the center of attention in the sports community. The unique "clash of personalities" between the Real Madrid midfielder and the German specialist is expected to significantly impact the national team's future strategy. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

According to information given by former footballer Danny Mills to Goal.com, Tuchel is demonstrating that he is the absolute leader by prioritizing discipline within the team. In this situation, young and ambitious stars like Bellingham must adapt to the coach's strict demands. It is said that Tuchel's decisions relate not only to tactics but also to the players' behavior on the pitch.

Discipline and Star Status

Bellingham wore the number 10 shirt for the England national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and started in the match against Croatia. Although he scored a goal and contributed to the team's 4-2 victory, Tuchel's attitude toward the player remains somewhat cautious. Experts evaluate this as the coach's way of sending a signal to the entire team that "I am the boss here."

According to Danny Mills, Tuchel may have disliked some of Bellingham's emotional outbursts and conduct on the pitch. However, it is emphasized that this conflict could serve the player's growth. Considering the Real Madrid star is still very young, working with such an experienced coach will be an important step in his professional maturity.

A New Era and Competition

In the England national team, not only discipline but also competition for places is intensifying. For example, young talents like Morgan Rogers are seriously challenging Bellingham's position. This means that any "untouchable" player must continue to work on themselves. For Tuchel, the player's name or club status is less important than how well they fit into the system.

In conclusion, the England national team is entering a new stage under Thomas Tuchel. Whether "Galactico" level players like Jude Bellingham can find common ground with the coach will determine England's success in future tournaments. So far, Tuchel has made his position clear: discipline and the coach's instructions take precedence over any individual talent.

EnglandThomas TuchelJude BellinghamReal MadridFootball
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