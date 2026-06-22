WC 2026: Uruguay vs Cape Verde 2-2 (Watch Goals)

The match between Uruguay and Cape Verde in the 2nd round of the WC 2026 group stage ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cape Verde midfielder Kevin Lenini opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

The Uruguayans turned the game around late in the first half: Maximiliano Araujo equalized in the 44th minute, followed by Agustin Canobbio, who put his team ahead in the 45+6 minute.

However, Cape Verde did not give up. In the second half, substitute Elio Varela scored in the 61st minute to set the final score at 2-2.

WC 2026. Matchday 2

Uruguay vs Cape Verde 2-2

Goals: Lenini 21' (0:1), Araujo 44' (1:1), Canobbio 45+6' (2:1), Varela 61' (2:2)