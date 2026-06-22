Fabio Cannavaro shares plans ahead of Uzbekistan vs Portugal match

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Fabio Cannavaro shares plans ahead of Uzbekistan vs Portugal match

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts on the opponent's strengths and his team's objectives ahead of the match against Portugal.

He noted that Portugal's squad features many high-level players, including Cristiano Ronaldo. Cannavaro highlighted the Portuguese preference for ball possession, controlling the game through short passes, and limiting the opponent's opportunities to apply pressure.

«Portugal is dangerous in every situation. Therefore, we must be very disciplined in defense. When we have the ball, we need to try and create problems for them», the coach said.

Cannavaro also specifically mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo's level. However, he believes that once the game starts, the players must focus on their duties rather than the opponent's star names.

«Ronaldo is a great player and a huge star. But once the match begins, all of this must be forgotten. We must focus entirely on our task on the pitch», he said.

The Italian specialist also mentioned how he wants Uzbekistan to be perceived at the end of the tournament. Despite the national team's first appearance at the World Cup, he wants them to be remembered as a well-organized, disciplined team that does not fear strong opponents.

UzbekistanPortugalFabio CannavaroCristiano RonaldoWorld Cup
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