As the Portugal national team begins another major tournament, debates surrounding team captain Cristiano Ronaldo have flared up again. A scoreless appearance in the World Cup debut match against DR Congo has brought questions about the 41-year-old striker's place in the starting lineup back to the agenda. Although the team managed by Roberto Martinez is considered among the favorites, the first-round draw has left many concerned. Goal.com reports .

During the match, Ronaldo was barely visible and failed to register a single shot on target. While other world football stars—such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane—scored at least two goals each in the first round to lead their teams to victory, Cristiano remained in the shadows for 90 minutes. This situation is causing sharp criticism from experts and fans.

Statistics and efficiency issues

It has been nearly five years since Ronaldo last scored in an open-play goal during a major tournament. In the clash with DR Congo, he touched the ball only 9 times, which is a very low indicator for a striker. Martinez, however, did not dare to substitute the star who showed no efficiency during the game. As a result, after the goal scored by Yoane Wissa, the Portuguese were unable to apply enough pressure to save the game.

According to analysis by Goal.com, Martinez must learn when to take his superstar off the pitch. Otherwise, Portugal risks another unsuccessful World Cup campaign. Although the coach defended Ronaldo after the match, his actions on the field do not justify this defense.

The clash with Uzbekistan — a decisive test

Portugal's next opponent will be the Uzbekistan national team, a World Cup debutant. This match, taking place on Tuesday, will become a real test for Martinez and Ronaldo. If the 41-year-old striker fails to perform in this game as well, pressure on the coach will undoubtedly increase.

For Uzbek football fans, this match is of historical significance. The main intrigue remains how the world football legend will act against Uzbek defenders and whether Martinez will implement tactical changes. A victory is vital for Portugal, but whether Ronaldo is the primary weapon or an obstacle in this path remains to be seen.

In conclusion, Portugal does not necessarily have to abandon Cristiano Ronaldo entirely, but the coach must take control of the game and be able to make firm decisions when necessary. Otherwise, the championship dreams of a star-studded team may once again become a mirage.