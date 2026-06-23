Aston Villa Reject Bids Under £100 Million for Morgan Rogers

Birmingham's Aston Villa is taking a firm stance regarding its young star Morgan Rogers. While Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have shown serious interest in the player, the Villa management has announced its demands regarding the transfer price. The club owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, have decided not to let the talented attacker go cheaply. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa is demanding at least £100 million for 23-year-old Rogers. Based on current transfer market prices, the club management considers their player to be one of their most valuable assets. Specifically, the large sums other clubs are requesting for their players have led the Birmingham club to set such a high price.

Financial Restrictions and Transfer Policy

Although Aston Villa recorded great results last season and succeeded in the Europa League, the club is facing difficulties in complying with UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. According to the regulations, clubs cannot spend more than 70% of their revenue on football-related expenses. For Villa, which was previously fined £9.5 million for violating this rule, the sale of Morgan Rogers could be the only way to restore financial balance.

Nevertheless, the club does not intend to offer any "discounts" to its Premier League rivals. Rogers proved how vital a figure he is last season, recording 14 goals and 12 assists. Unai Emery's team aims for a worthy participation in the Champions League and needs additional funds to strengthen the squad.

Unai Emery's Plans and New Targets

If Morgan Rogers leaves the team, Unai Emery is considering several candidates to strengthen the wing attack. The Spanish specialist is very interested in the play of his former pupil at Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli. However, the Brazilian player's high salary could be a financial barrier for Villa.

The club's shortlist also includes the following players:

Harry Wilson – contract with Fulham has ended and is currently a free agent;

Harvey Barnes – Newcastle United winger;

Ibrahim Mbaye – PSG's young talent, whose performances are currently being monitored at the World Cup.

Aston Villa is currently seeking to rid itself of unsuccessful transfer expenditures on players like Evann Guessand and Tammy Abraham, as well as the wage burden of loan players. Negotiations over the Morgan Rogers transfer are expected to become one of the most sensational events of the summer transfer window.