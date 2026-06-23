In the group stage of the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the French national team secured another victory. Didier Deschamps' men defeated Iraq 3-0, securing their place in the playoffs ahead of schedule. Kylian Mbappe, the main hero of the match, scored a brace for the second consecutive game, strengthening his position in the top scorers' race. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The match, held at a stadium in Philadelphia, started two hours late due to unfavorable weather conditions. Although the break caused by a severe storm slightly affected the pace of the game, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe managed to open the scoring in the first half. He found the net with a precise strike from outside the penalty area.

According to Goal.com, these goals have further intensified Mbappe's competition with Lionel Messi for the tournament's "Golden Boot." Lionel Messi, who scored a brace against Austria, is currently one goal ahead of Mbappe. Additionally, the Argentine legend leads the Frenchman by two goals (18) in terms of total World Cup goals scored.

Mbappe and Dembele partnership

The second half started slightly tougher for the French, but an error in the Iraqi defense decided the fate of the game. After a gross mistake while bringing the ball back into play from the goal, Ousmane Dembele recovered the ball and passed it to Mbappe. The forward then slotted it into the empty net to make it 2-0.

In the 66th minute, Ousmane Dembele managed to score himself. Dembele converted a brilliant pass from Michael Olise, celebrating his debut goal in World Cups. It is worth noting that this goal once again proved the high level of understanding within the French attacking line.

The French defense faced almost no difficulties during the game. AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan remained largely idle throughout the match. Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano had a solid game, with only one slightly dangerous moment where he let Ali Al-Hamadi through. However, the Iraqi forward failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Following this victory, the French national team has secured its spot among the top 32 teams ahead of the final group stage round. Now, Didier Deschamps' team can focus their attention on the playoff stage. Kylian Mbappe continues to strive toward breaking the records set by Lionel Messi and winning another World Cup title.