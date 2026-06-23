Erling Haaland Breaks Norway Record at World Cup

Erling Haaland became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Norway national team at the World Cup, spending just 148 minutes on the pitch. The striker needed only four goals to achieve this feat.

Haaland's overall statistics for the national team are also impressive. He has scored 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway.

Thus, with more goals than appearances for the national team, the striker set a new Norway record during the early stages of the World Cup.