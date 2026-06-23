Erling Haaland Breaks Norway Record at World Cup

·1·Sport
Erling Haaland Breaks Norway Record at World Cup

Erling Haaland became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Norway national team at the World Cup, spending just 148 minutes on the pitch. The striker needed only four goals to achieve this feat.

Haaland's overall statistics for the national team are also impressive. He has scored 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway.

Thus, with more goals than appearances for the national team, the striker set a new Norway record during the early stages of the World Cup.

Erling HaalandNorwayWorld CupNational TeamFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cannavaro and Shomurodov Speak Ahead of Uzbekistan vs PortugalCannavaro and Shomurodov Speak Ahead of Uzbekistan vs PortugalToday, 07:39Uzbekistan to wear white kit against PortugalUzbekistan to wear white kit against PortugalToday, 07:35France defeat Iraq with Mbappe braceFrance defeat Iraq with Mbappe braceToday, 07:33Norway defeat Senegal thanks to Haaland's braceNorway defeat Senegal thanks to Haaland's braceToday, 07:31Erling Haaland brace sends Norway to playoffs after 26-year waitErling Haaland brace sends Norway to playoffs after 26-year waitToday, 07:18WC 2026: Kylian Mbappe scores brace as France beat Iraq to reach playoffsWC 2026: Kylian Mbappe scores brace as France beat Iraq to reach playoffsToday, 06:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?