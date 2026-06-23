Atletico Madrid Ready for Unexpected Deal with Arsenal Over Julian Alvarez Transfer

Atletico Madrid has drastically changed its plans regarding forward Julian Alvarez. The Spanish club's management has decided not to let the Argentine footballer join one of their main rivals, Barcelona. Instead, the Madrid side is considering a sensational swap deal with London's Arsenal. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to COPE, not selling Julian Alvarez to the Catalan club has become a "matter of honor" for the Atletico management. Club officials have strictly stated that they have no intention of strengthening a domestic league rival. Consequently, all attention is focused on the English Premier League, specifically a complex transfer operation that could be carried out with Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez swap

According to the proposed agreement, Julian Alvarez would head to London's Emirates Stadium. In return, Atletico Madrid aims to sign Swedish goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres, who is a target for Arsenal. This operation would involve not only a player swap but also a significant additional payment.

Reports suggest that the cash compensation within this deal is expected to be approximately 60 million euros. Atletico officials plan to solve their attacking line issues and acquire a true "number nine" by bringing in Viktor Gyokeres.

Journalist Manolo Lama noted that Atletico's management has taken an uncompromising position on Julian Alvarez. If a suitable offer from a foreign club does not arrive, the club is prepared to keep the player even if it means he remains on the bench. This further complicates the situation regarding the Argentine forward's future.

If Viktor Gyokeres moves to Madrid, it could trigger a "domino effect" within the squad. Specifically, the arrival of the new striker would pave the way for parting with another forward, Alexander Sorloth. From a tactical perspective, Diego Simeone prefers searching for a more mobile second striker rather than keeping two players of the same profile.

Negotiations are currently ongoing, and there is a high probability that this unexpected swap will take place before the transfer window closes. For Arsenal, acquiring a versatile attacker like Julian Alvarez could provide a significant advantage in the title race.