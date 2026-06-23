Atletico Madrid Ready for Unexpected Deal with Arsenal Over Julian Alvarez Transfer

·113·Sport
Atletico Madrid Ready for Unexpected Deal with Arsenal Over Julian Alvarez Transfer

Atletico Madrid has drastically changed its plans regarding forward Julian Alvarez. The Spanish club's management has decided not to let the Argentine footballer join one of their main rivals, Barcelona. Instead, the Madrid side is considering a sensational swap deal with London's Arsenal. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to COPE, not selling Julian Alvarez to the Catalan club has become a "matter of honor" for the Atletico management. Club officials have strictly stated that they have no intention of strengthening a domestic league rival. Consequently, all attention is focused on the English Premier League, specifically a complex transfer operation that could be carried out with Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez swap

According to the proposed agreement, Julian Alvarez would head to London's Emirates Stadium. In return, Atletico Madrid aims to sign Swedish goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres, who is a target for Arsenal. This operation would involve not only a player swap but also a significant additional payment.

Reports suggest that the cash compensation within this deal is expected to be approximately 60 million euros. Atletico officials plan to solve their attacking line issues and acquire a true "number nine" by bringing in Viktor Gyokeres.

Journalist Manolo Lama noted that Atletico's management has taken an uncompromising position on Julian Alvarez. If a suitable offer from a foreign club does not arrive, the club is prepared to keep the player even if it means he remains on the bench. This further complicates the situation regarding the Argentine forward's future.

If Viktor Gyokeres moves to Madrid, it could trigger a "domino effect" within the squad. Specifically, the arrival of the new striker would pave the way for parting with another forward, Alexander Sorloth. From a tactical perspective, Diego Simeone prefers searching for a more mobile second striker rather than keeping two players of the same profile.

Negotiations are currently ongoing, and there is a high probability that this unexpected swap will take place before the transfer window closes. For Arsenal, acquiring a versatile attacker like Julian Alvarez could provide a significant advantage in the title race.

Atletico MadridArsenalJulian AlvarezViktor GyokeresTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Erling Haaland gives realistic assessment of Norway's chancesErling Haaland gives realistic assessment of Norway's chancesToday, 14:53Arsenal Strengthening Squad: £100 Million Bet on Morgan RogersArsenal Strengthening Squad: £100 Million Bet on Morgan RogersToday, 14:37Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Lionel Messi is no longer just on the same level as Maradona and PeleZlatan Ibrahimovic: Lionel Messi is no longer just on the same level as Maradona and PeleToday, 13:51Roberto Martinez defends Cristiano Ronaldo: "The numbers speak in his favor"Roberto Martinez defends Cristiano Ronaldo: "The numbers speak in his favor"Today, 13:18Kylian Mbappe says two-hour break in match against Iraq made him nervousKylian Mbappe says two-hour break in match against Iraq made him nervousToday, 13:11Race Between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French Star Reacts to RecordsRace Between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French Star Reacts to RecordsToday, 12:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan