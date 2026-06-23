Erling Haaland gives realistic assessment of Norway's chances

·36·Sport
Erling Haaland gives realistic assessment of Norway's chances

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged fans and the public not to get overly excited despite the Norway national team's successful participation in the World Cup. Although the victory over Senegal ensured the Scandinavians' place in the knockout stages, the striker did not place his team among the tournament favorites. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

In the intense clash against Senegal, Erling Haaland scored a brace, contributing significantly to his team's 3-2 victory. This result allowed Norway to qualify for the round of 16 ahead of schedule with six points in Group I. It is worth noting that the Norway national team has successfully passed the World Cup group stage for the first time since 1998.

Realistic approach and future opponents

According to Goal.com, Erling Haaland shared his thoughts ahead of the final group match against the 2018 world champions, France. He denied his team's chances of fighting for the title, emphasizing that the situation should be viewed realistically.

"Is this tournament ours? It depends on what you mean. If you mean that we qualified and passed the group stage for the first time in 28 years — yes, it is. But if we are talking about winning the World Cup — absolutely not. Let's be a bit realistic and just be happy with the result today, like every Norwegian on the planet", said the 25-year-old striker.

Additionally, Erling Haaland specifically mentioned the strength of the final group opponent, the France national team. In his opinion, the French, being one of the strongest current teams, have a very high probability of defeating Norway and ultimately winning the entire tournament.

Historical moments and emotions

After the victory, the members and fans of the Norway national team celebrated the historic result on the pitch by performing the famous "Viking Row" tradition. Haaland calls these moments one of the most unforgettable of his career.

"It was madness. Martin Ødegaard and I had talked before the game about celebrating with the fans if everything went as we hoped. This was a special moment for all of Norway. I feel like it's after a Champions League final. I am proud of my team", added the Manchester City star.

For reference, Erling Haaland became one of the few players to score a brace in the first two matches of the World Cup and is leading the tournament's top scorers race. However, his main focus is not on personal achievements, but on the team's overall success.

Erling HaalandNorwayWorld CupFootballManchester City
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