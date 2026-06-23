Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland Celebrate Historic Victory with Norway

The Norway national team has secured a place in the playoffs after a 3-2 victory over Senegal in the World Cup group stage. Following this historic success, the players, led by captain Martin Odegaard and star striker Erling Haaland, held a unique celebration with the fans. This was reported by Goal.com reporting says.

After the match, the Norwegian players headed straight to the sector where their supporters were located. In video clips that quickly went viral on social media, the entire team and thousands of fans can be seen performing the "Viking Row" movement, staying true to Scandinavian traditions.

Viking Heritage and Stadium Excitement

This unique way of celebrating is inspired by the ancient heritage of the Scandinavian peoples, where participants sit in rows and mimic rowing movements to the beat of a drum. The team, led by Martin Odegaard, performed this action in harmony with thousands of fans in the stadium, creating an amazing atmosphere on the pitch.

According to Goal.com, this idea was planned before the game. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland mentioned this in a post-match interview. According to him, captain Martin Odegaard suggested performing this movement with the fans if they won the game.

"I had seen this celebration on the internet and it has become very popular. Martin asked me before the game if we should do it. I replied, 'If we win, why not?'" said Erling Haaland, who scored a brace in the match.

Next Opponent — The Defending Champions

After a successful run in the group stage, the Norway national team faces an even tougher test. They will face the France national team to decide the first place in the group. Although Norway is currently in great sporting form, Erling Haaland properly assesses the strength of their future opponent.

"France is a very strong team. Perhaps they will defeat us and even win the entire tournament. But we enter the playoff stage with great confidence and motivation," the striker added. Norway's victory and the post-match emotions signal the beginning of a new era for the country's football.